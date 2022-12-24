Why shouldn't you go out? Ambulances and fire trucks are getting stuck. That's why.

All night long, desperate calls flooded 911.

In many cases, no help was on the way.

The blizzard was so fierce Friday night that many emergency responders in Buffalo and the Northtowns just couldn't get to where they were needed.

About 200 people in Buffalo alone were believed to have been stuck in their vehicles overnight, stuck in snowbanks and blinding whiteout conditions.

At the same time, fire trucks were getting stuck and firefighters had to temporarily abandon their vehicles. Police cars and ambulances were getting stuck, too.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at an 8 a.m. storm briefing that there was no emergency service in Buffalo, the Town of Tonawanda, Cheekotwaga, Clarence, Lancaster, Williamsville and Kenmore. He said two-thirds of emergency vehicles in the worst affected areas got stuck and were out of commission.

Buffalo was "ground zero" for the storm that continued to rage Saturday, he said.

Midmorning Saturday, Mayor Byron W. Brown said that "limited" emergency services were available but that police and firefighters were still struggling to get to calls.

"Last night and overnight, ambulances that got stuck and needed to be dug out. We had police cars that got stuck. Fire trucks got stuck. National Grid crews were not able to get to where they needed to go to do restoration. With the whiteout conditions, the visibility is zero," Brown said. "... It's an extremely dangerous situation. This storm is giving us everything that has been forecast."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police were doing what they could in the city. They rescued about 65 people who were stranded in their vehicles overnight.

But they were struggling to most of their calls, which included people having medical emergencies, people lying in the street and others who had lost power and were freezing in their homes.

One especially dire situation: a mother who was manually operating her 1-year-old baby's ventilator all night long after losing power.

"If we could get there, we would," Gramaglia said. "It is so bad out."

Gramaglia pleaded with the public to stay home and not try to venture out.

If you get stuck, he said, "the likelihood of us getting to you is very small. Do not go out on the streets. You will get stuck. The city is getting hammered and it's all throughout the city."

Police have received calls about "unresponsive" people in vehicles but Gramaglia said because of the conditions, police can't get to them to check on them.

Midday Saturday, authorities learned of a dead body at Bailey and Kensington avenues. "Due to the blizzard conditions, police are coordinating efforts to retrieve the body," police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement.