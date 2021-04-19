Why rising Covid-19 vaccinations aren't cutting down positive cases and hospitalizations

"It should be understood that these clots are very rare," said Dr. Elad Levy, co-director and neurosurgeon at Gates Vascular Institute and chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at the UB Jacobs School. "The main symptom to watch out for is new onset headaches that continue to get worse over time."

A University of Oxford medical study of 500,000 patients reported last week that the risk for the same type of clot in those who contract Covid-19 is eight times greater than for those who have received the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which is similar to the J&J version.

"The societal and individual benefits of vaccination are critical," Levy said in a statement from UB. "I personally have been vaccinated, as have my parents and spouse. I recommend getting vaccinated."

During the past two weeks, Poloncarz has stated that people are needlessly being hospitalized, and some are dying.

"The individuals who died recently, not a single one of them, that we know of, had been fully vaccinated," he said. "And that's disconcerting because we know there's ways to protect people, and that's to vaccinate them."