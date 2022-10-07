Authorities say they still don't know why a Clarence man shot to death his wife, mother and father at three locations over the course of an hour Thursday morning before turning his gun on himself.

The slayings left four school-age children orphaned.

Four related fatal shootings in Clarence, Newstead called 'family tragedy' A man fatally shot his mother and his wife at different locations in Clarence on Thursday and then traveled to a shooting range in Newstead with his father where he killed the man and then himself, a police source told The Buffalo News.

Details have emerged about the gunman, his family, his finances and the timeline of the chain of killings that took place in Clarence and Newstead.

But the question of motive may never be answered.

"So, for closure purposes, we all want to know why. And the community wants to know why," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Friday at a news conference with Sheriff John Garcia. "Why? Why would someone kill their wife and their parents?"

Flynn and Garcia said they believe Erik Bergum, 43, first shot and killed his wife, Mary Beth, 37, at their home on Shimerville Road in Clarence; then traveled to his parents' home on Ransom Road in Clarence, where he shot to death his mother, Nancy, 64; and finally drove to a private shooting range in Newstead where he fatally shot his father, Mark, 66, before killing himself.

The new information revealed about the case includes:

• Erik Bergum left a note that was recovered in his vehicle. It lays out a timeline of what he did that morning, but does not say why.

• After Erik Bergum met his father at the range, the pair shot target practice side by side for some time before the son fatally shot his father.

• Erik Bergum pleaded guilty in 2011 to misdemeanor insurance fraud related to his home-theater installation business.

• Erik Bergum and his wife, Mary Beth, lost their first home to foreclosure in 2017 and were living in a home owned by his mother and uncle.

Still, investigators and people who knew the Bergums are left searching for an explanation for the trail of violence Erik Bergum left behind.

Neighbors Peggi and Paul Leous described the couple as devoted parents and noted the family of six had spent the previous weekend camping in the Adirondacks.

“It doesn’t make an iota of sense,” Peggi Leous said. “We will never understand this.”

Deputies initially were called to the private range in Newstead, the Ten X Shooting Club, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday when a member reported that two men had been shot.

The witness later told deputies that Mark Bergum had arrived at the club first and had informed the other member that his son would be joining him shortly to do some target shooting.

Erik Bergum arrived and, at first, spent some time alongside his father shooting at the paper targets.

This was, Flynn noted, after Erik Bergum had already shot and killed his wife and mother at their respective homes.

"There's no indication that the father was aware of what the son just did. Absolutely not," Flynn said.

Amid the morning’s violence, Garcia said, Erik Bergum coolly focused on his shooting practice and produced a notably tight grouping of shots on the paper target from 100 yards away.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It’s so calculating and it gives you, just, chills,” the sheriff said.

After some time, Erik Bergum turned the gun on his father, before shooting himself.

The note from Erik Bergum is “barely legible,” Garcia said, but it does offer a schedule of the shootings he committed.

Flynn said it appeared the note was written all at one time, so authorities don't know for how long Erik Bergum was planning the slayings. Officials believe the shootings took place between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Deputies then fanned out to the home of Mark and Nancy Bergum on Ransom Road, where they discovered Nancy Bergum’s body, and to Erik and Mary Beth Bergum’s home on Shimerville Road, where they found Mary Beth’s body.

Garcia said Erik Bergum had a pistol permit, but sheriff's investigators still are analyzing whether the same gun was used at all four shooting scenes.

Peggi Leous said she saw deputies on the street when she returned home Thursday from an errand. The deputies said they were checking on the welfare of Mary Beth Bergum, and Peggi Leous said she showed them where the Bergums kept their spare key.

Peggi Leous said the tragedy is “beyond devastating” because of its effect on the children.

They all were in school at the time of the slayings, authorities confirmed, and they spent Thursday night at the home of a family friend.

The Bergums don’t have other relatives in the area. Officials said Mary Beth's father is on his way to Clarence from Maryland.

"I hope that the community rallies around these four children that are left behind," Garcia said, "and that we're able to take care of them, not only in the next couple of days, but throughout their lives. So, God bless the Bergum family."

Peggi Leous said she had not seen any signs Erik Bergum was capable of violence.

“Not for one minute,” she said. “I would never have seen him killing his wife and his parents and leaving his four children with no family. Because that was all their family on his side.”

Mary Beth Bergum was, according to Peggi Leous, “Just a lovely, genuine, loving mother. Good neighbor. Wonderful neighbor. Kind. Giving. Just a real Christian.”

Flynn said he didn't want to comment on the state of Erik and Mary Beth Bergums' marriage beyond saying they were living together.

Erik and Mary Beth Bergum lost their Ransom Road home in 2017, property records show.

Erik Bergum had taken out a mortgage in 2005, but by January 2016 had stopped making the required monthly payments, and the mortgage holder moved to foreclose in November of that year, according to court documents.

The Shimerville Road home where the Bergums moved had been in Nancy Bergum’s family for years and was owned by Nancy Bergum and her brother Kenneth Kloppenborg Jr.

Erik Bergum did have a criminal record, Flynn said. He was sentenced to probation as part of his guilty plea to misdemeanor insurance fraud.

He was accused of falsely reporting a burglary at the home on Ransom Road where he was living at the time and claiming that various pieces of home-theater equipment had been stolen, according to the District Attorney’s Office, and he admitted to filing a fraudulent insurance claim afterward.

Erik Bergum owned and operated a business, TheaterPro, that installed home theater, audio and video systems.

Flynn said, once authorities realized what Erik Bergum had done Thursday, deputies reached out to his former business partner to ensure he was safe. He was unharmed.