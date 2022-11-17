Why lake-effect storms can be so tricky to pinpoint

The meteorologists are certain: A major lake-effect storm is headed for Buffalo tonight.

But just how much snow and where exactly it will hit isn't easy to predict.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 4 feet in the "metro Buffalo area" by the time the storm is done and 1- to 3-foot storm totals for the Southtowns.

It's possible that snow will fall at a rate exceeding 3 inches per hour.

But then, that's only in areas directly in the path of the lake-effect band.

Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained that it's hard to tell just how defined a lake-effect band will be until it actually sets up. It's also difficult to pinpoint exactly where it will form.

"We have a pretty good idea," she said.

For this weather event, meteorologists can see the ingredients of the storm coming together – freezing temperatures from the north, winds swirling from the southwest and a still-warm Lake Erie.

By midday Thursday, they could see that it will form into a lake-effect band that will start shooting out into the Buffalo metro area right around 10 p.m.

The band will "wobble," Jurkowski said, and that can make a huge difference in location.

"A 1-degree shift can put it a mile or 2 miles south," she said.

Forecasters believe the band will set up from about downtown Buffalo to the airport, and then shift a little bit south into South Buffalo, Lackawanna and West Seneca for a few hours before going back north and then staying put through Friday into the night.

But then again, the exact area where it settles is not completely clear. Wednesday night, for instance, the forecast predicted a lake-effect band would mainly impact the most southern parts of Erie County and the Southern Tier. But the band ended up drifting a little further north leaving several inches of slippery, heavy snow on roads in the Southtowns, including Hamburg and East Aurora. Still, the Boston Hills got the highest snow total from Wednesday night, with nearly a foot.

"We don't know exactly what nature is going to throw at you," Jurkowski said.