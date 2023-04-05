When officials announced the broad terms for the construction of a new Buffalo Bills stadium a year ago, all sides expressed optimism that the sign deal would soon follow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz noted that the Bills stadium lease deal he helped negotiate in 2012 and 2013 still took three months to finalize after a memorandum of understanding was announced.

Instead, the winding road to a signed stadium deal took 12 long months, and that is before the Erie County Legislature weighs in.

"I think what no one expected was what happened in the year following the announcement of the memorandum of agreement," he said.

But it was 12 months of "unexpected": the May 14 mass shooting; the impact of the health crisis suffered by Bills co-owner Kim Pegula in June; two historic snowstorms a month apart.

All took a toll.

"But we got it done," he said. "That's all that matters."

Aside from delays that had nothing to do with negotiations, certain agreements proved to be thorny. That included the terms of the community benefits agreement, which outlines direct benefits the region will receive from the stadium deal, and the construction and labor agreements, which were subject to lengthy negotiations.

More recently, negotiating partners have said all the major terms for the stadium deal were complete, but lawyers were still providing legal opinions and sorting out more technical terms and insurance liability issues that prevented the agreements from being signed and sent to the County Legislature for review.

The county will continue to own the new stadium property until the facility's construction is substantially completed in 2026, at which time the stadium will fall under state ownership.

Despite the delays, however, the time frame for groundbreaking is unchanged and expected to occur in May or June, Poloncarz said.

The agreements now before the Legislature include the stadium lease deal among the county, the state and the Bills; the community benefits agreement; and the construction and labor agreements that details who will be allowed or required to build the facility and the circumstances under which they would work.

The documents also include lease extension, non-relocation, finance guarantee and personal seat license marketing agreements.

Because the Erie County Legislature rules still require all items for Legislature consideration to be clocked in on paper, the signed deal had to go to a special printer before the hundreds of pages could be brought over to the Legislature clerk's office.

The Legislature now has a month to review on all elements of the stadium deal because legislators have vowed to not to be placed in the same position they were a decade ago, when final documents landed on their desks the same day they were expected to approve them. They adopted a resolution giving them a minimum of 30 days to review all the signed agreements before casting their votes.

Only after the deal is approved by the Legislature can stadium construction begin.

"People wonder, 'Why can't you do it beforehand?' But you have insurance issues. You have indemnity issues," Poloncarz said. "You start doing work there and the county has not authorized it as a legitimate contract, there's serious problems that happen if somebody gets injured."

Chairwoman April Baskin has said she hopes to convene a series of special work sessions over multiple days to review each of the agreements. Poloncarz has also said he may attend one or more of the meetings.

The Legislature can vote up or down on the stadium deal documents. They cannot amend or renegotiate any terms.

No one expects the Legislature to vote down the stadium deal. However, legislators could drag out the approval process if they feel they aren't being provided sufficient information or feel their questions aren't being answered.

Conversely, if representatives for the county, Bills and state are able to swiftly and clearly lay out all elements of the stadium deal to legislators' satisfaction, the Legislature could vote to voluntarily waive the full 30-day review period. Given how late the deal is moving forward and the fact that spring construction season has arrived, negotiating partners would prefer this.

Legislators, however, will have to weigh that option against the perception that they may be rushing or rubber stamping the deal.