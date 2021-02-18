Why it's so hard to sign up for Covid vaccine – and why it won't get easier anytime soon

Western New Yorkers spending hours prowling state, county and drugstore websites in search of an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccination might wish that there were a single website that offered a chance to book any possible source for the vaccine.

It's not likely to happen, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said this week. And local information technology experts agree with him.

"It wouldn't have been as heavy a lift if that had been the vision from the beginning. That train left the station a couple of months ago," said Natalie Simpson, chair of the operations management faculty at the University at Buffalo.

Quoting what he believes to be the public's wish, Cuomo said during his news conference Monday, "Let me have one site where I can go to find out where I can get a vaccine in Buffalo."

"That's not how the system was set up from day one. That's what creates the confusion," Cuomo said.

"The scale of the problem is only surpassed by the seriousness of the scope. If you do this wrong, it would be a disaster," said Alan Katerinsky, UB professor of management science and systems.