Why Gillibrand's failed presidential run left her more energized – and wanting to run again

Gillibrand is running for something, sort of. Unlike other politicians, whose responses to questions about their presidential dreams tend to fall somewhere on the scale between coy and deceitful, Gillibrand has recently talked freely about her presidential ambitions to The Buffalo News – twice – and to Politico.

Reflecting on the White House bid she ended in August 2019, Gillibrand told The News in an interview: "I learned so much on that race and I think I benefited so much, so I would love to do it again someday. I would just like to do it and be successful, so I just have to wait to see when that time would be right."

The time clearly wasn't right in 2020. Facing off against a field of better-known Democrats and encountering some resentment for calling for the resignation of then-Sen. Al Franken, a popular progressive accused of inappropriately touching women, Gillibrand struggled to crack 1% in national polls.

That being the case, some find it odd that Gillibrand is so anxious to run for president again.