Why employers aren't rushing to require workers to get Covid vaccines

Employers are taking a range of approaches toward trying to get their employees vaccinated.

Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo has adopted one of the most strict vaccine policies in the region. It is requiring vaccinations for all of its employees, except for those with an authorized exemption. And the agency announced its policy even before the state announced its directive for health care workers.

In the first phase, unvaccinated Hospice Buffalo employees were required to undergo Covid-19 testing twice a week. Now the second phase has taken effect, because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Unvaccinated Hospice Buffalo workers must get their first dose of vaccine by Sept. 27, and the second of a two-dose series by no later than Nov. 1. Those employees have to keep undergoing twice-weekly testing for two weeks after completing the vaccination series. Workers who obtain an approved exemption under state guidelines won’t have to get vaccinated.

“As a trusted health care provider, we must do even more to protect our extremely vulnerable patients as well as our colleagues,” said Dr. Christopher Kerr, Hospice Buffalo’s CEO. “The mandatory vaccination is consistent with this obligation.”