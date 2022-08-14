Why corporations avoid some neighborhoods in Buffalo: 'It's not fair. But it is business.'

True Bethel Bishop and Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen knows firsthand the challenges of persuading corporations and national chains to move into the Delavan Grider and Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhoods his church straddles.

True Bethel Baptist Church was looking to open a restaurant, but business after business turned down his offer to team up.

Why?

Profit and risk.

“Those two things were often at the top of the list,” Pridgen said. “They didn’t think there was a profit margin to be made because many corporations look at the socioeconomic makeup of a community."

“Unless many businesses see a profit, they are not going to just come into a community,” Pridgen continued. “It’s business. It’s not fair. But it is business.”

The May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that killed 10 Black people and wounded three other individuals put a national spotlight on the concentration of poverty and the lack of fresh, healthy food options on Buffalo’s East Side. It also placed a focus on limited corporate investment in the city's predominately Black communities.

Corporate supermarkets and big-box chain stores say their decisions on where to locate stores are based on factors such as population density, site accessibility and vehicle traffic.

Racism is an unlikely reason that corporations avoid building in neighborhoods, said Jason Knight, assistant professor in SUNY Buffalo State's Department of Geography and Planning. Grocery stores are located in other New York communities where there is a high density of African Americans, like in Brooklyn or the Bronx, he said.

“You need a lot of people to make a large grocery store work," Knight said.

To be sure, there are pockets in outlying suburbs, and rural communities, where supermarkets are sparse. Of the 25 towns in Erie County, nine that are less densely populated and in predominantly white rural areas have no full-service groceries, according to The Buffalo News' research.

But the city as well as other levels of government and agencies could be doing more to attract companies to build in low-income neighborhoods and sell goods and services, say local leaders, geographers and urban planners.

Pridgen's experience offers some insight.

True Bethel eventually opened a Subway franchise at the church in 2003 to provide job training and healthy food options to neighborhood residents. The church then built a Dollar General down the street. But the Subway was shuttered because it became “extremely unprofitable,” Pridgen said.

Where corporations build and why

Target representatives say the company continuously explores possible locations and works closely with local leaders to identify new locations.

“We consider a number of factors when evaluating new store opportunities, such as population density, site accessibility and how we can fill a need in the community,” said a Target spokesperson in a statement.

Wegmans operates nine stores in Erie County, with just one in Buffalo located on Amherst Street in the Black Rock neighborhood.

The grocery chain operates a “high-volume, low-price business model” that “requires a lot of customers to achieve the volume needed to be successful,” said Wegmans spokeswoman Michele Mehaffy.

"We build in densely populated areas that can accommodate a store our size with adequate parking,” she said. “We know from experience that this business model is not effective in all geographic areas. Bringing a high-volume retailer to these areas could potentially deter a smaller full-service food retailer – whose business model is a better fit – from moving in, or take business away from existing bodegas and small businesses in that area.”

It's a system in the United States that is designed to put “profits over people,” said Henry Louis Taylor, director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo and a professor of urban and regional planning.

“Corporations look at market indicators to guide their location decisions," Taylor said. "The quality of goods and services are driven by income.”

Within the U.S. Census tract that includes the Jefferson Avenue Tops, the median household income is just over $24,000. Almost 29% of its 2,666 population live below the poverty line. That’s about the same rate as Buffalo overall but more than double the rate in Erie County.

About 50,000 people live in the four ZIP codes that cover a large section of central Buffalo and the East Side, and 72% of the residents are Black.

In the wealthier and whiter North Buffalo, the median household income in the 14216 ZIP code is $58,210. And whites account for 17,061 – or 76.1% – of the population.

North Buffalo also has a Price Rite on Kenmore Avenue that is about three blocks away from a shopping plaza that has another Tops location and a Target. Aldi is across the street from the plaza on the Elmwood Avenue side and just steps away from Home Depot.

Marshall’s and Kohl’s department stores, as well as a new Burlington Coat Factory, also have locations in North Buffalo.

The city's role

Pridgen and Knight say all levels of government should be working together to persuade corporations to provide services and goods in the Black community.

But Pridgen does not see such efforts being successful without incentives.

“To me, the same way we incentivized developers to build in abandoned buildings – we incentivized them with tax breaks and all sorts of incentives – that same type of effort has to happen, and we have to collectively do that,” he said. “I think there has to be a cohesive plan that says the same way we incentivize developers we want to incentivize business."

Local attorney Jason Yots became a real estate developer about 10 years ago with projects in Buffalo’s Hamlin Park and Black Rock neighborhoods. He is currently redeveloping the former Record Theatre complex on Main Street into affordable housing.

Yots said elected officials should use the carrot-and-stick approach for companies.

“Whether it’s just throwing money at corporations to say, ‘We recognize ... you can’t make a profit here, so you get free (incentive) for 10 years,’ " Yots said. "It’s the carrot and the stick. ‘We’ll give you a carrot, and if you don’t want that, then we’ll pull your license, and you won’t be able to operate any grocery stores in the city,’ " he said.

That's unlikely to happen, he said.

“I can imagine the political will to tell Wegmans that they’re no longer welcome in the City of Buffalo is probably zero,” he said.

Pridgen said incentives must be accompanied by good planning.

The city has invested almost $1.1 billion on the East Side since 2012, said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city’s Office of Strategic Planning.

There have been numerous planning initiatives – ongoing and completed – including the East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund, Northland Brownfield Opportunity Area, Broadway Fillmore Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

"Where I think we must be careful is not just throwing out a wide net of saying, ‘We just want businesses to come.’ Because what will happen? Businesses may come, but will the income or the profit they make be reinvested in our communities?" Pridgen asked.

Bringing in a business doesn’t necessarily mean economic development for the poorest people in the city. That requires planning, Pridgen said.

Instead of primarily focusing on corporations alone, Buffalo may have to look at different models to bring businesses into low-income communities.

“Like a New York City where, while you’re walking down the street, you’re passing a flower shop that’s owned by somebody who may live upstairs from the flower shop, a butcher shop, a community co-op,” Pridgen said.

He referenced the New York State guidelines for the legalization of cannabis, which stipulates the first people allowed to open dispensaries will be residents with a prior arrest or conviction in the state for a cannabis-related offense. These “justice involved” dispensary owners will get financial help from the state to help them find and fix storefronts.

Likewise, those in Buffalo who started home businesses such as cooking and engraving services during the Covid pandemic are in the pipeline right now and would benefit from retail spaces they can afford, Pridgen said.

“And if those retail spaces had some kind of stipulation of who it was that could rent those retail spaces – like the state did with marijuana legislation – why can’t you say that about poor people? Why can’t you say that about people who have lived in struggling neighborhoods?” Pridgen said. “I think you can.”