Why Broadway's most anticipated traveling show is opening in Buffalo

Joshua Moberly, business agent for Local 10 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, said it wasn't always this way.

"I've struggled in order to make our local be something that is worth accolades," Moberly said. "We started getting this kind of work back in 2019, and we have been able to adjust and grow and train our members to be able to step up to this national stage."

Moberly said the local, which began in 1902, has worked in theaters on Main Street as long as they've been there.

"All of that knowledge trickles down," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The hotels and restaurants within walking distance of Shea's are another selling point for teching shows here, Wolf said.

But he said "the No. 1 reason" producers want to be at Shea's are the 16,198 subscribers – one of the largest subscription bases in the country. That has established Shea's for years as one of the top-grossing one-week touring Broadway subscription markets in the country.