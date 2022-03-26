Why Broadway's most anticipated traveling show is opening in Buffalo

The most anticipated traveling Broadway show of the season could have opened anywhere in the country.
The producer chose Buffalo as the starting point for the 28-city tour of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Buffalo got the nod for several reasons. Smart audiences that fill Shea's. Technically skilled crew members to stage the production. A tax break. Close proximity of hotels and restaurants.
"Every commercial tour producer covets this slot," said Orin Wolf, the show's producer.
So Shea's is being used for more than the weeklong opening engagement that begins Sunday.
Since March 12, stagehands have unloaded and built sets, fine-tuned the sound and lights and hung rigging – all the technical work, or teching, prior to the opening. Cast rehearsals began on March 19, as the actors acclimated to the scenery, props and costumes.
"You have an unbelievably experienced local crew that knows how to support these shows," said Wolf, who produces between eight and 10 traveling Broadway shows a year, including "The Band's Visit," performed at Shea's in November. "It's very hard to find the caliber of workforce that you have here in Buffalo."
Joshua Moberly, business agent for Local 10 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, said it wasn't always this way.
"I've struggled in order to make our local be something that is worth accolades," Moberly said. "We started getting this kind of work back in 2019, and we have been able to adjust and grow and train our members to be able to step up to this national stage."
Moberly said the local, which began in 1902, has worked in theaters on Main Street as long as they've been there.
"All of that knowledge trickles down," he said.
The hotels and restaurants within walking distance of Shea's are another selling point for teching shows here, Wolf said.
But he said "the No. 1 reason" producers want to be at Shea's are the 16,198 subscribers – one of the largest subscription bases in the country. That has established Shea's for years as one of the top-grossing one-week touring Broadway subscription markets in the country.
"The Buffalo subscription base is mind-blowingly good, and not only just the volume but the level of sophistication of the audience," Wolf said. "We learn a lot by putting a show on its feet there for the very first time. It really informs how these shows end up going around the country."
Shows have been teching at Shea's for the past several years, typically one show in the fall. But this year, due to the traffic jam of shows vying to open, "Frozen," "Tootsie" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" have all done so.
All have benefited from the New York State theater production tax credit passed in 2014.
The credit allows 25% of costs to be refunded for pre-tour production. That includes the design, construction and operation of sets, visual effects, wardrobes, makeup, costs associated with sound, lighting and staging, and the rental of production facilities such as Shea's.
The tax credit also applies to salaries, fees, per diems and other compensation, up to $200,000 per week.
"After all these years of teching and opening shows and launching tours under the New York State theater tax credit, we've built a wonderful reputation," said Alfred Nocciolino, Shea's longtime producer and co-presenter of Broadway productions.
Nocciolino said the strong relationships Shea's has developed with producers have led several to want to tech and open shows in Buffalo.
Nocciolino said that brings considerable economic benefits to Buffalo.
"Art is commerce," Nocciolino said. "We think of what the NCAA did for the community recently. Well, we've got 100 people in town for a few weeks making a giant economic impact. That's all part of the equation as well."
"Buffalo's a theater town," said Shea's President Michael Murphy. "Producers love working here because they get a great theater, a very experienced crew with the stagehands and a smart, knowledgeable audience who appreciate theater storytelling."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.