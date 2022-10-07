'Why?': Authorities seek motive in murder-suicide that left 4 family members dead in Buffalo area

Authorities on Friday said they still don't know why a Clarence man shot to death his wife, mother and father at three separate locations over a span of a couple of hours Thursday morning before turning his gun on himself.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Sheriff John Garcia at a news conference in downtown Buffalo said the shooter, Erik Bergum, did leave a note that was recovered in his vehicle but the message did not provide a motive for the series of shootings in Clarence and Newstead one day earlier.

"So, for closure purposes, we all want to know why and the community wants to know why," Flynn said during the briefing at the Sheriff's Office. "Why? Why would someone kill their wife and their parents?"

Flynn and Garcia said they believe Bergum, 43, first shot and killed his wife, Mary Beth, 37, at their home on Shimerville Road in Clarence; then traveled to his parents' home on Ransom Road in Clarence, where he shot to death his mother, Nancy, 64; and finally drove to a private shooting range in Newstead where he fatally shot his father, Mark, 66, before killing himself.

That's based on a schedule laid out in Erik Bergum's note, Garcia said.

In fact, Mark Bergum told another member at the Ten X Shooting Club in Newstead that he was expecting his son to join him there on Thursday morning. When Erik Bergum arrived at the range, Flynn said, he initially spent some time shooting at targets alongside his father.

This was, Flynn noted, after Erik Bergum had already shot and killed his wife and mother. "There's no indication that the father was aware of what the son just did. Absolutely not," Flynn said.

After some time, Erik Bergum turned the gun on his father before shooting himself. His note is illegible in parts but it does lay out a timeline of what he had done or intended to do that morning, Flynn and Garcia said.

Flynn said it appeared the note was written all at once so authorities don't know for how long Erik Bergum was planning this serial violence.

Garcia said Bergum had a pistol permit but sheriff's investigators still are analyzing whether the same gun was used at all four shooting scenes.

Erik and Mary Beth Bergum had four young children, all of whom were in school at the time of the slayings.

They spent the night with friends of the family, officials said. The Bergums do not have any other relatives in the area but Mary Beth's father is on his way to Clarence from the Baltimore area.

"I hope that the community rallies around these four children that are left behind," Garcia said, "and that we're able to take care of them not only in the next couple of days, but throughout their lives. So God bless the Bergum family."

Flynn said he didn't want to comment on the state of Erik and Mary Beth Bergums' marriage beyond saying they were living together.

Asked whether Erik Bergum had a criminal record, Flynn said he was convicted in 2011 of misdemeanor insurance fraud related to his business, TheaterPro, which sets up home theater, audio and video systems. Erik Bergum was sentenced to probation as part of his guilty plea.

Flynn said, once authorities realized what Erik Bergum had done on Thursday, deputies reached out to Bergum's former business partner to ensure he was safe. He was unharmed, Flynn added.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.