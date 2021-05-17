Why ACV sees 'significant untapped opportunity for growth'

ACV Auctions took another step in its development last week, reporting its quarterly results for the first time since becoming a publicly traded company.
The Buffalo-based tech firm also shed light on its growth plans. Here are five takeaways from ACV's first-quarter report:
ACV Auctions didn't disappoint in its first quarterly earnings report on Thursday that was better than analysts were expecting.
Thinking bigger: ACV Auctions is already in 125 U.S. territories, and wants to increase that total to 160 by year's end.
ACV also has its eye on international markets. By the end of the year, ACV will share its plans for expanding into Canada, CEO George Chamoun said.
"Over the long term, we see the opportunity to expand beyond used vehicles," he said. "Bottom line, we believe we have a significant untapped opportunity for growth."
Help wanted: ACV continues to add employees in markets around the country, even in places where the company has had a presence for a few years, Chamoun said.
And ACV isn't struggling to find job candidates the way some employers are, he added.
"We get thousands and thousands of applicants," he said. "And we're doing our best to make sure we're getting in there and interviewing and recruiting the right ones, and then we're training those amazing teammates across the country."
It's not just auctions. While ACV is best known for its online vehicle auctions, the business has diversified into other products and services.
ACV has added transportation services to manage the delivery of vehicles; vehicle data services such as True360 and ACV Market Report; and a credit facility called ACV Capital.
Chamoun said more products are yet to come. And ACV is open to making acquisitions that are a good fit, he added.
Growth and development. Along with adding new territories, ACV wants to make greater inroads into the markets where it is already operating. That comes from increasing productivity in a market the longer ACV is there.
"This is a classic land-and-expand model, and we believe we're still in the very early innings here and there is significant room to grow in our newer territories," Chief Financial Officer Bill Zerella said.
Building relationships. While ACV promotes its technological know-how, Chamoun said relationships help the company build business incrementally with dealers in brand-new territories. Those dealers already had a method of selling used vehicles – through wholesale auctions or traditional auctions – so ACV has to make its case.
"We tend to get a few cars," Chamoun said. "We prove ourselves. And then we earn more and more wallet share. And we'll get to the point over a period of time where the dealer will end up giving us 100% of their wholesale."
Matt Glynn