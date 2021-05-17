Why ACV sees 'significant untapped opportunity for growth'

It's not just auctions. While ACV is best known for its online vehicle auctions, the business has diversified into other products and services.

ACV has added transportation services to manage the delivery of vehicles; vehicle data services such as True360 and ACV Market Report; and a credit facility called ACV Capital.

Chamoun said more products are yet to come. And ACV is open to making acquisitions that are a good fit, he added.

Growth and development. Along with adding new territories, ACV wants to make greater inroads into the markets where it is already operating. That comes from increasing productivity in a market the longer ACV is there.

"This is a classic land-and-expand model, and we believe we're still in the very early innings here and there is significant room to grow in our newer territories," Chief Financial Officer Bill Zerella said.

Building relationships. While ACV promotes its technological know-how, Chamoun said relationships help the company build business incrementally with dealers in brand-new territories. Those dealers already had a method of selling used vehicles – through wholesale auctions or traditional auctions – so ACV has to make its case.

"We tend to get a few cars," Chamoun said. "We prove ourselves. And then we earn more and more wallet share. And we'll get to the point over a period of time where the dealer will end up giving us 100% of their wholesale."

Matt Glynn

