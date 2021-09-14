Why a downtown stadium is not a hot Buffalo mayoral issue. (Hint: The price tag)

Why the NFL meetings – and the 2022 calendar – could impact Bills stadium talks What happens during official NFL owners meetings or informal chats could have a dramatic impact on both the future of a stadium and the Bills.

But the City of Buffalo has not been asked to contribute public dollars, and occupies no seat at the stadium bargaining table. At the same time, plans appear to have ignored any city vs. suburban discussion. In addition, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has always favored using county land near the current stadium for any new facility, and now the team has clearly identified its Orchard Park preference.

The candidates appear to be acquiescing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Obviously, I have said all along that I'd love to see a new stadium (in the city) if it made financial sense to residents of the city and region and not be cost prohibitive," Brown recently told The Buffalo News. "I suspect that ... the analysis of the three sites presented as possibilities before, it would be significantly more expensive in the city. One reason is the cost of infrastructure."

Brown, seeking to face Walton on an independent minor party line now the subject of litigation, cites oft-stated reasons for using public funds to keep the Bills in Western New York. He says the team enhances the region's "quality of life," they represent an "important part of our business and cultural ecosystem" and they are "important to our binational megaregion." But he continually refers to the Buffalo Bills as a "regional" asset.