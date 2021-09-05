Who's who on the Bills' lease negotiation team

To grasp what it takes to manage a National Football League lease negotiation, consider the team assembled by Pegula Sports and Entertainment: It starts, of course, with Terry and Kim Pegula – the billionaire couple who own the Buffalo Bills – and includes an agent and entrepreneur-turned-executive, a top lawyer, a communications consultant with deep political experience, and a former network news correspondent.

The Pegulas have formed a tight group that is privy to the lease negotiations, opting to leave most of their executives free to focus on running the day-to-day operations of their football team and other entities. That includes hockey's Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, lacrosse's Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, Lecom Harborcenter and a music label and studio in Nashville.

So while Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, for example, may not be in the room for lease talks, a communications executive from Texas named Jim Wilkinson – who was a staffer in President George W. Bush's administration – is briefed and crafting strategy.

The negotiations, which the Pegulas want to end with a commitment for a new stadium in Orchard Park, involve Erie County and New York State. The latter had a much-publicized change at the top last month when Andrew Cuomo resigned and Kathy Hochul became governor of New York.