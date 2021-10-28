Who's calls the shots and speaks for mayor's campaign? It's hard to pin down.

Questions continue to swirl over who holds Mayor Byron Brown's campaign manager and campaign spokesperson posts.

Betsey Ball, Brown's deputy mayor and chief of staff, ran the campaign before the mayor lost the primary. Colin Hurley took over as campaign manager in July, but left earlier this month, and it appears Ball has taken over since his departure.

Neither Brown or mayoral spokesman Mike DeGeorge are willing to confirm that.

"The plan with Conor was always that he would transition, and we would complete the campaign with our local team and with volunteers and supporters," Brown said.

He said Ball is part of the mix, and she has taken a leave of absence to work on the campaign. But Brown couldn't say for sure when her leave started without checking.

DeGeorge also hedged when asked.

"I think Betsey remains the senior advisor, and there are other people assisting at the local level," DeGeorge said. "My understanding is she is full-time on the campaign, but I don't know when that started."

DeGeorge, who's in the mayor's inner circle and sometimes doubles as the Police Department's spokesman, said he did not know who the campaign spokesperson is. He said it isn't him.

