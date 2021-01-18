Who's behind billboard urging Chris Jacobs to resign? Successor to Citizens Against Collins

Jacobs explained his decision to do that in a statement last week.

“There is no question the presidential election was contentious and conducted under trying circumstances, leading several states to make unprecedented changes to their electoral systems without the authorization of their respective state legislatures as the Constitution dictates," he said. "This troubling fact, along with countless reports of election irregularities, has left many Americans with valid concerns about the integrity of the November 3rd presidential election because these concerns have yet to be properly adjudicated.

“I have a duty to represent my constituents and a constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections. I do not take this decision lightly, but for these reasons feel it necessary to object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states," Jacobs added.

Jacobs issued that statement shortly before insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in hopes of pressuring Congress to reject Biden's election. The local congressman stuck to his statement and voted to object to those swing-state results when Congress returned after the riot.

That move appalled Schoeneman and some other residents of his district.