Who's behind billboard urging Chris Jacobs to resign? Successor to Citizens Against Collins

People driving home to the suburbs along the I-190 these days are seeing a sign of these divided political times: an electronic billboard urging Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, to resign in the wake of his decision to challenge the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.
The billboard, which went up Tuesday afternoon and will appear until Monday, couldn't be much simpler. It features Jacobs' smiling visage, a red background and one word in huge white letters: "Resign."
It's the handiwork of NY27 Citizens for Real Leadership, a successor group to Citizens Against Collins. That group targeted former Rep. Chris Collins, then a Clarence Republican, with critical billboards when he represented the largely conservative district between Buffalo and Rochester.
"Jacobs needs to resign because he swore an oath to the Constitution and did not uphold his oath to the Constitution," said Michelle Schoeneman, who organized the billboard effort for the progressive group in the 27th Congressional District. "He tried to yank the votes away from people who voted fairly and honestly. He needs to resign because he's trying to yank democracy away from all of us by doing that."
Schoeneman said that in reference to Jacobs' votes on Jan. 6 to object to the certification of the presidential vote from swing states that swung the election to Biden.
Jacobs explained his decision to do that in a statement last week.
“There is no question the presidential election was contentious and conducted under trying circumstances, leading several states to make unprecedented changes to their electoral systems without the authorization of their respective state legislatures as the Constitution dictates," he said. "This troubling fact, along with countless reports of election irregularities, has left many Americans with valid concerns about the integrity of the November 3rd presidential election because these concerns have yet to be properly adjudicated.
Support Local Journalism
“I have a duty to represent my constituents and a constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections. I do not take this decision lightly, but for these reasons feel it necessary to object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states," Jacobs added.
Jacobs issued that statement shortly before insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in hopes of pressuring Congress to reject Biden's election. The local congressman stuck to his statement and voted to object to those swing-state results when Congress returned after the riot.
That move appalled Schoeneman and some other residents of his district.
"His full support for Trump and Trumpism is disappointing. It's scary," said Kathy Pace of Clarence, another member of the progressive group. "And I really wonder if he clearly understands how dangerous that position is to democracy."
Schoeneman initially tried raising the money for the billboard through GoFundMe, but the website took down her fundraising drive without telling her why – although she thinks it's because the billboard was originally supposed to label Jacobs a "traitor." Similarly, the billboard company rejected the original version of the billboard because it used that word.
People who donated toward the $1,700 cost of the billboard eventually paid via check or PayPal, Schoeneman said.
The billboard is located along the I-190 near the I-90 interchange even though that spot is not in the 27th District. Schoeneman said the group chose that location because a Hamburg electronic billboard that it had used in the past was sold out.
"We hope to get his (Jacobs') attention, because he's not paying attention to us," she added. "This is kind of a call to action."
But Jacobs is not planning to resign in response to a billboard.
“Congressman Jacobs will continue to proudly represent the people of NY-27 who overwhelmingly chose him as their voice in Congress," said Christian Chase, Jacobs' spokesman.