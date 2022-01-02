Who wants some pot? About half of WNY municipalities will allow marijuana dispensaries to open

Erie County's smallest village, Farnham, said yes to pot. So did the villages of North Collins and Wilson, but not the towns of North Collins and Wilson.
Municipalities had until Dec. 31 to decide if they were going to opt out of allowing marijuana retail stores, called dispensaries, and on-site consumption locations, known as lounges.
"That's a very peculiar law," said Holland Supervisor Michael C. Kasprzyk.
His Town Board decided after much debate to opt out for now. Under state law, boards had to vote to opt out, but they can opt in in the future. Boards that took no action must allow dispensaries and lounges, and could not opt out down the road. Municipalities can amend zoning codes directing where the cannabis businesses locate.
"We need to see how this thing shakes out," Kasprzyk said. "We didn't ever buy that it's going to be a revenue source."
New York State legalized recreational marijuana in 2021, but is still developing the regulations for dispensaries and lounges. And while cities, towns and villages had to make a decision by the end of 2021, it could be sometime in 2023 before you can walk into a store and legally buy marijuana products.
And that was why some communities decided to opt out right now.
"We opted out of because of lack of information," Aurora Supervisor James J. Bach said. "I don’t think we were for the smoke shops in general, but as far as dispensaries, we felt we didn’t have enough information from the state."
Taxes on cannabis products include a 4% tax on the price. The 4% tax is split, with 25% of it going to the county, and 75% going to the village, town or city where it was sold. There also is a tax on the distributor based on the amount of THC as well as a 9% tax on the price of the product.
"We know that it's going to be legal in New York State. I know there will be some tax benefits in the future," said Wheatfield Supervisor Don MacSwan.
Wheatfield did not opt out, but the Town Board also passed a resolution saying it would not allow sales until the state releases further clarification and guidance on marijuana regulations and licensing.
"In the meantime," the resolution states, "the town shall go forward with its own regulation of where such establishments could open by modifying its zoning ordinance and the requirement of special use permits."
"We had hoped that New York State would have a little better definition about what the rules would be," MacSwan said. "We're kind of feeling the state put the cart before the horse."
In Erie County, 23 municipalities decided to allow cannabis sales, although five of them opted out of on-site consumption locations. Twenty decided to remain "dry towns." One town did not respond to queries from The Buffalo News.
In Niagara County, nine communities will allow both dispensaries and lounges, while eight will not. Three municipalities did not respond to The Buffalo News.
The Town of Orchard Park was one that split its "opt-out." Councilman Conor Flynn said he spent the last several months reviewing the state law and information about marijuana.
"I started from a point that I was not in favor of opting out of either," Flynn said.
He said he was swayed by information that there is not a test similar to a breathalyzer that checks blood alcohol content to determine if someone is driving under the influence of pot.
"Because the Town of Orchard Park is built for the car," he said, "it made more sense for us right now to opt out of the on-site consumption licenses."
Some municipalities considered the tax benefits, others decided based on practical grounds, that opting out would incentivize illegal pot dealers to continue operating under the table.
"We talked about it at a work session," said Councilman Brian Nowak of Cheektowaga. "The support is just not there to prohibit retail or on-site consumption."
North Collins Supervisor John Tobia said his rural town decided to opt out for now.
"There seems to still be a lot of questions that the state needs to answer," Tobia said.
He said he is in favor of farmers growing marijuana.
"This law has nothing to do with farming, it's whether I want dispensaries and places to utilize it," Tobia said. "Under the right circumstances, somebody brings a business plan to us, and we think it's in the right location, then we could always opt in."