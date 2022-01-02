Who wants some pot? About half of WNY municipalities will allow marijuana dispensaries to open

"We opted out of because of lack of information," Aurora Supervisor James J. Bach said. "I don’t think we were for the smoke shops in general, but as far as dispensaries, we felt we didn’t have enough information from the state."

Taxes on cannabis products include a 4% tax on the price. The 4% tax is split, with 25% of it going to the county, and 75% going to the village, town or city where it was sold. There also is a tax on the distributor based on the amount of THC as well as a 9% tax on the price of the product.

"We know that it's going to be legal in New York State. I know there will be some tax benefits in the future," said Wheatfield Supervisor Don MacSwan.

Wheatfield did not opt out, but the Town Board also passed a resolution saying it would not allow sales until the state releases further clarification and guidance on marijuana regulations and licensing.

"In the meantime," the resolution states, "the town shall go forward with its own regulation of where such establishments could open by modifying its zoning ordinance and the requirement of special use permits."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month