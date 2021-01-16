'Who has more fun than Buffalo?' Startup making old-school pennants catches Bills fever

At 5:18 p.m. last Saturday, about an hour after the defense made a final stand to preserve the Buffalo Bills' dramatic playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts, the team tweeted out a photo of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds standing on the emptying field holding a red, white and blue banner.
"Leave no doubt," it read in block letters, with the "D" obscured by a fold in the banner. More than 8,300 Bills fans liked the tweet, and 527 people retweeted it, including the company that manufactured the banner in downtown Buffalo just days earlier.
"As we say in Western New York: Leave! No! Oubt!" Oxford Pennant tweeted cheekily.
The Bills have long-standing agreements with major corporations such as M&T Bank and Toyota. But Oxford Pennant is an example of a tinier local company that found an attention-grabbing way, through its victory banner initiative, to forge a connection to the winning hometown Bills during this challenging year.
"For a small Western New York business, there's really nothing that can elevate your profile to a national level more than working with the Bills," Oxford co-founder David Horesh said in an interview, adding, "You get to make stuff that the world sees."
Oxford Pennant, founded in 2013 by Horesh and Brett Mikoll, makes wool and felt pennants, banners, flags and apparel for wholesale customers and for people who shop the company's Main Street storefront or online.
The company, with 26 employees, gives off a vibe of youthful, hometown pride.
Two years ago, it started a "Warmest Cold City" contest that offered the winner the chance to sample the best of Buffalo hotels, dining, shopping and entertainment – on condition the trip take place in the height of winter.
Horesh had a meeting 12 or 13 months ago with his friend Anna Stolzenburg, the Bills' director of social media strategy and content, and pitched the concept of Oxford printing a banner with a message that players could show off from the field after a victory.
The message, he said, would play off something from the previous week's game or a statement made by head coach Sean McDermott or a player.
Stolzenburg took it back to officials at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which manages the Bills for owners Terry and Kim Pegula, and the team got on board.
"We agreed to do it until the Bills stopped winning and they can't seem to stop winning," Horesh said with a laugh.
Oxford Pennant each Monday or Tuesday comes up with two to seven possible slogans, which are reviewed by everyone from legal to football operations.
"It's the NFL, so it's subject to a lot of scrutiny, right?" Horesh said. "It's going out on accounts that have a million followers."
Horesh said his company naturally tends toward an edgier message that doesn't always fly with the team.
"I'll tell you the banners would have been very different if it had been Rex Ryan's Bills versus Sean McDermott's Bills," Horesh quipped, comparing the outrageous, and less successful, former Bills coach to the current coach famed for following "The Process."
Support Local Journalism
But he praised the team for its work on the promotion.
"It's immersive, it's collaborative and they could just as easily say, this is small fry, we don't want to do it," Horesh said. "But every week they are just as enthusiastic about the banners as we are."
The team signs off on its preferred message by Wednesday, giving Oxford Pennant 24 hours to make the banner, which is usually 3 feet by 5 feet. A PSE employee picks it up on Thursday and delivers it to One Bills Drive in Orchard Park that day.
It's up to ex-Bill Marlon Kerner, now the director of player engagement and alumni, to get the banner into the hands of a willing player after a win.
"A lot of it comes down to who's on the field, who can they grab," said Horesh.
Oxford Pennant quickly posts its own photos on social media showing how each week's banner was produced. The Bills usually post their photo from the field within an hour or two after the contest.
The slogans for the season included, "Find a way," and, "Can't stop, won't stop." The final regular season game featured: "Who has more fun than Buffalo?"
"That one's been really, really popular with our audience, shared a lot," Horesh said.
The attention, he said, serves as a recruitment and retention tool for manufacturing workers who don't always get the limelight.
"A player has, like, a game-winning play at the end of a game. And then 20 minutes later it's posted on social media and there's this celebrity holding up something that we made in Buffalo three days prior," Horesh said.
Fans online have grabbed the images and replaced the original messages with their own.
"Some people are clever and some people are crass. But I think it's awesome. People are paying attention to it," Horesh said.
The company contributes 20% of sales from its Bills collection to the Oishei Children's Hospital and as of Thursday had raised more than $20,000.
It's not the only eye-catching campaign Oxford Pennant has underway. Several 40-foot replicas of their "Let's go Buffalo" pennants are attached near the top of downtown's Seneca One tower.
"Dave Horesh and Oxford Pennant have done an outstanding job connecting our fans with victory banners all season long, and have taken that connection to the next level in celebration of our AFC East title," Dan Misko, PSE's senior vice president of business development, said in a statement.
Horesh said he can't reveal the slogan prepared for a potential Bills win over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round on Saturday night.
"We're with the team all the way through until the season ends, and I hope the season ends in February," Horesh said, referring to the Feb. 7 Super Bowl.
Oxford Pennant and the Bills haven't yet discussed keeping the partnership going next year.
"I hope it continues. I hope they'll have us back," before making a direct plea to the Pegulas. "Kim and Terry, if you're listening, I want to come back next year."