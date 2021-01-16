'Who has more fun than Buffalo?' Startup making old-school pennants catches Bills fever

Horesh said his company naturally tends toward an edgier message that doesn't always fly with the team.

"I'll tell you the banners would have been very different if it had been Rex Ryan's Bills versus Sean McDermott's Bills," Horesh quipped, comparing the outrageous, and less successful, former Bills coach to the current coach famed for following "The Process."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But he praised the team for its work on the promotion.

"It's immersive, it's collaborative and they could just as easily say, this is small fry, we don't want to do it," Horesh said. "But every week they are just as enthusiastic about the banners as we are."

The team signs off on its preferred message by Wednesday, giving Oxford Pennant 24 hours to make the banner, which is usually 3 feet by 5 feet. A PSE employee picks it up on Thursday and delivers it to One Bills Drive in Orchard Park that day.

It's up to ex-Bill Marlon Kerner, now the director of player engagement and alumni, to get the banner into the hands of a willing player after a win.

"A lot of it comes down to who's on the field, who can they grab," said Horesh.