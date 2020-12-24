Who beat the pandemic in Buffalo Niagara business – and who took a beating – in 2020

It's been a year that can't end soon enough for most of us, weary of the Covid-19 restrictions that have hampered our lifestyle and caused so much economic pain.

The recession has cost us about 40,000 jobs and the recovery first stalled and then went into reverse as the second wave of Covid cases hit this fall.

The toll is staggering. More than $600 million in lost wages in just the second quarter alone. One of every 14 jobs has disappeared in a wave of job losses that is more than twice as severe as the region endured during the Great Recession and the 2001 downturns combined.

But there is hope. Vaccines are starting to roll out, offering hope that the end of this painful pandemic is finally in sight after a year that left in its wake so many losers and a surprising handful of winners.

Winners

Doug Jemal. There doesn’t seem to be a challenging development project in Buffalo that the Washington, D.C.-based developer isn’t willing to tackle. The long-languishing Statler hotel? Turn it into a $100 million convention and event center hotel. The empty Buffalo police headquarters? Convert it into 130 apartments.