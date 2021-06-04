White House looks to CDC for guidance on border reopening

Pressure has been building, though, to reopen the border.

Business groups such as the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce have been pressing the two countries to develop a reopening plan.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, has been complaining almost daily about the lack of a reopening plan – and this week he got two members of the Canadian parliament to join him. Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, has also complained about the continuing shutdown.

"There is no reason to continue the 16 months of separated families," Jacobs said on Twitter earlier this week. "The U.S.-Canadian border can be reopened safely. Enough stalling, U.S. and Canadian officials need to make a plan."

And Rep. Elise Stefanik, a North Country Republican, this week suggested that the U.S. open its side of the border unilaterally if Canada won't agree to a reopening plan.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said 75% of Canadians need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the border can be opened, but as of Thursday, only 59.7% of Canadians had received their first shot.