While other states open vaccines to all, Cuomo holds back – for now

It opened other sites, including the Delavan-Grider community Center in Buffalo, for vaccinations that at first were restricted to residents of particular ZIP codes before being thrown open to all eligibles. The Delavan-Grider site will vaccinate about 40,000 people by late April.

The state operated three short-term sites, including locations in Olean and Batavia, from March 5-9, each of which administered 3,500 shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state also has held 149 pop-up clinics all over the state, most open for only a day, but 58,000 people have been vaccinated at those locations, which temporarily reopen when it is time for second shots.

Dr. Nancy Nielsen, senior associate dean of UB's Jacobs School and former president of the American Medical Association, is the leader of a vaccination planning committee for Western New York. But her position doesn't give her any knowledge of when Cuomo will green-light shots for all adults.

“I have not heard anything from the state about that. As you know, we’ve got a big backlog right now of people who are eligible that can’t get an appointment because we just don’t have enough vaccine. And the more people who are eligible, the more demand for those appointments. That's the bad news," Nielsen said.