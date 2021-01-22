While Biden calls for talks on border crossings, Trudeau tells Canadians not to travel

Over those months, Canada has developed a different set of rules than the United States has for who can cross the border. While both nations limit land border crossings to "essential travel," Canada has looser rules than the U.S. does for family members who wish to reunite with their loved ones.

The Biden executive order also stated that the new border-crossing plan "should implement CDC guidelines, consistent with applicable law, and take into account the operational considerations relevant to the different populations who enter the United States by land."

In practical terms, that provision could mean many things. It could, for example, mean the U.S. will eventually be more open to cross-border visits from Canadians who own land in Canada and vice versa. Or it could mean that the U.S. will eventually accept Canadian visitors who have proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

More details about the meaning of the executive order are likely to emerge later Friday after Biden and Trudeau speak via phone. Biden, on the third day of his presidency, is re-establishing the longstanding tradition whereby a new president's first diplomatic outreach is to the Canadian prime minister.

"We are allies, partners and friends," Trudeau said regarding the U.S.-Canada relationship. "Together we faced some of the greatest challenges the world has ever seen, so I know that we're ready to work shoulder-to-shoulder to defeat COVID-19 and rebuild economies that work for everyone. And this is something I look forward to discussing with President Biden when we speak on the phone later today."

