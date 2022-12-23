Where to find warming centers in the Buffalo Niagara region

Several warming stations have opened in Erie County to serve anyone who is stranded, has lost power or is otherwise in need.

Several locations have opened in the Town of Tonawanda, including at the Hoover school complex near Sheridan Drive and at volunteer fire halls.

“We are grateful to our volunteer firefighters, the Ken-Ton School District and our Community Emergency Response Team volunteers for stepping up and making these warming shelters available, especially at Christmas, when they would normally be with their families,” said Joseph Emminger, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor. “I advise people to use extreme caution during the storm, make good decisions and rely on the warming centers if need be.”

The City of Buffalo is encouraging residents to check on their neighbors. It is also urging them to sign up for weather and public service alerts from its Buffalert system by texting their ZIP code to 38276

Here are more details about the shelters available.

Buffalo

• Lincoln Community Center, 10 Quincy St., and Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington St., are hosting warming centers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• Engine 21/Ladder 6 Firehouse, 1229 Jefferson Ave., will distribute dry ice and water Saturday and Sunday if there are widespread outages.

Hamburg

• Hamburg Senior Community Center, 4540 Southwestern Boulevard in the Town of Hamburg.

Town of Tonawanda

• Hoover Elementary and Middle Schools complex, 249 Thorncliff Road in the Town of Tonawanda. The warming center will open at noon Friday. The complex is accessible from Sheridan Drive through Door 20 in the back of the building.

• Town of Tonawanda volunteer fire halls will host refuge centers at Sheridan Park, 738 Sheridan Drive; Brighton, 50 Jamaica Road, and Kenilworth, 84 Hawthorne Ave.