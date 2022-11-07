'Where else would you rather be?' An inside look at the Bills' stadium vision

In a conference room in Florida last February, Terry and Kim Pegula gathered with their family, top executives and closest professional confidantes. The group, numbering near two dozen, filled each chair at the long table and sat along the wall.

Standing at the front of the room, facing the Buffalo Bills owners and their colleagues, was Scott Radecic, a 6-foot-3 former National Football League linebacker-turned-architectural engineer. With his colleagues from the Kansas City-based design firm Populous, Radecic posed broad, arching questions:

“What are your aspirations for a new stadium?”

“If you were to send a message to the fans about the stadium, what would it be?”

“What is the number one thing about your fans the design team should be aware of while designing the stadium?”

As Radecic prompted the Pegula family and Bills executives, forward-looking themes began to emerge: Progressive. Modern. Timeless. So did words like resilience and strength – terminology rooted in a Bills history that is defined by a team that lost, but made it, to four consecutives Super Bowls. A team that is now among the NFL’s best, after emerging in recent years from a 17-season playoff drought.

This brainstorming session in the Pegula’s Boca Raton family office – which also included executives from Legends, the consulting group hired to help develop the project – wasn’t just a casual gathering. The results of it would ultimately become a guiding set of principles – a checklist, if you will – for the design of the Bills’ projected $1.4 billion stadium, which the team plans to open in 2026 across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

“In this visioning session, it became evident that the Pegulas were looking for a stadium that exuded football, family, fandom, and a sense of belonging and togetherness,” Radecic recalled in an email last week. “A place for all Bills fans to call home. A loud, vibrant, intimidating, electrifying place.”

When the Bills unveiled the exterior and interior renderings of the stadium on Oct. 27, they also released the 10-point checklist, which “is our North Star,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Those guiding principles shape every decision we’ve made about the stadium.”

•••

Radecic, a senior principal at Populous, was uniquely qualified to lead that visioning meeting. He played three seasons for the Bills in the 1980s, and decades later, as an architectural engineer, worked on renovations to the current stadium under the team’s founding owner, Ralph Wilson.

Radecic knew his current clients well. Like Terry Pegula, he is a graduate of Penn State University. He worked on a master plan for athletic facilities at their shared alma mater, where the Pegulas have donated more than $100 million to support the hockey program. Radecic and Populous worked directly for the Pegulas on the design of LECOM Harborcenter, a $200 development in Buffalo, and the Bills’ $18 million training facility in Orchard Park.

At one point during the meeting, Radecic heard someone in the room quote his former Bills coach, the Pro Football Hall of Famer Marv Levy, who would say to his players in pre-game pep talks, “Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?” The injection of that quote into the discussion was a way of reinforcing that team officials want the stadium, inside and outside, to be a destination – or as Radecic puts it, “a home.”

“As a player, I had heard Marv use that expression before almost every home game. He focused it on us as players,” Radecic said. “But in this discussion, it was focused on Buffalo, toward every Bills fan that would be in the new stadium, for decades to come. A place for Buffalo. A home for Bills fans. There were a lot of statements made that were quite powerful that day. But, ‘home’ and ‘family’ seemed to be the two of the most prevalent.”

•••

Kim Pegula has been emphasizing those themes for years. Though she has been away from work as Bills team president since June due to an undisclosed medical situation, her imprint on the stadium is long established and dates back to the Pegulas’ earliest days as owners.

She was the architect of the Pegulas’ One Buffalo campaign, which was launched in 2014 shortly after they bought the Buffalo Bills for $1.4 billion from the late Ralph Wilson’s family. One Buffalo was designed to create a link between the Bills and the Pegulas’ other big-league sports franchise, hockey’s Sabres. The messaging was crisp; in the release announcing the campaign, Kim Pegula was quoted as saying: “We are all moving in the same direction: one team; one goal; one community; one family; one Buffalo.”

Over the next four years, Kim Pegula took a more active and visible role in and around the franchises. Around 2017, when the Pegulas’ youngest child, Matthew, entered college, she began making more public appearances and engaging with people inside and outside of Buffalo. By 2018, she took the helm of day-to-day operations for all of the Pegulas’ sports teams, including the Bills and Sabres. Among Pegula’s highest priorities at the time was reshaping the company culture. The Bills, Sabres and the management company Pegula Sports and Entertainment had parted ways in 2018 and 2019 with several top executives, some amidst allegations of misconduct.

During an October 2019 interview with The News, Pegula described her philosophy of treating employees as “a whole person” – not simply someone who shows up to do a job – and in a lighthearted manner, characterized her sense of responsibility for employees’ wellness as being similar to a parent wanting the best for their kids.

“You worry about them constantly,” she said. “When you have an employee or player that (has) a balance of wellness – mentally, physically and spiritually – and they bring that into the workplace, certainly that’s where you’re going to get the most production.”

That principle – one that suggests that putting people first leads to better productivity and an improved experience for customers – is clearly a good business practice, but it might seem to have little relevance to stadium design. In that Florida conference room last February, however, it was part of a key message the Pegulas and their executives were delivering to their architects:

Make it feel like home – not only for fans, but for employees, too.

•••

As Radecic led the session, his Populous colleagues stood at an easel and wrote notes on chart paper. When a page was filled, it was removed from the pad and placed on the conference room wall. By the end of the daylong session, that wall was filled with ideas and aspirations for the new stadium.

Afterward, the Populous design team – Radecic, Jonathan Mallie, Scott Capstack, Xan Young and Todd Spangler — reviewed the notes. They scoured the questions and responses for themes, and merged the answers into categories that ultimately became the 10 principles, divided into a pair of five-point sections.

One set, called “Fostering a Culture” and designed in Bills red both on public and internal documents, cites the importance of “people” and “family” and identifies five principles:

• Belonging: “A culture of Bills fans, where they can be together as a community.”

• Pride: “A culture that lives and breathes for the Bills.”

• Generosity: “A culture that finds a place in their hearts to be generous.”

• Honor: “A culture that knows how to honor those that have graced the uniform and for those who cheer the loudest.”

• Respect: “A culture that respects the grounds built for them.”

The other set, designed in Bills blue and called “Building the Future,” emphasizes “place” and “home:”

• Football: “The place where every football fan wants to be, and the place every visiting team hates to play.”

• Functional: “The place where no one notices the things that make it function well.”

• Comfort: “The place where it feels warm and safe; safe enough for families!”

• Thoughtful: “The place every other NFL franchise will say, 'Wow, they thought of everything!'”

• Experience: “The place where fans experience the loudest, vibrant, toughest, ground-shaking Bills football.”

As the stadium design evolved in the months that followed, those 10 points became a guide. “Every design move we make, we check ourselves against those principles,” said Mallie, a senior principal at Populous who is leading the Bills project with Radecic. “Not every project starts that way, and not every project team takes those principles as seriously as this overall project team has.”

Several key elements of the stadium plan – much of which hasn’t yet been revealed in detail – connect to the visioning points and the ideas generated in the years before that February 2022 meeting. The stadium’s stacked-level architecture, which is designed to create a tall, loud structure where nearly all of the 60,000-some fans have a clear sightline to the field, is rooted in the “Football” principle that describes a place where “every football fan wants to be, and the place every visiting team hates to play.”

“We want it to be loud, intimate, intense, a great viewing experience,” Raccuia said. “We want to fill up, so that goes to: How do we price it? How does it function? Everything stems from getting people into the stadium and experiencing Bills football in a way that contributes to a great home field advantage.”

The “Comfort” principle ties to the canopy roof, overhangs from the stacked levels, heated seating sections and club areas that allow people a respite. The Bills conducted surveys that revealed 55% of fans want to be dry, Raccuia noted, adding, “That was paramount to the ultimate design. They wanted to be warm, or if they weren’t warm in their seat, they wanted access to areas that are temperature-controlled.”

Some of the more philosophical principles – “Belonging,” “Pride” and “Respect” among them – become tangible in the branding of the stadium, and in the Family Circle area. Located outside the venue, the still-in-development plaza concept will include a family of oversized Buffalo sculptures, providing what designers often call an “Instagrammable moment.” The Family Circle will be open year-round.

“That’s an idea that greets everybody at the front door,” Mallie said. “It’s that kind of thinking we are looking to bring into every aspect of the stadium, but never being over the top. There are subtle cues that the fans will pick up.”

“Belonging” also helped guide the 360-degree design of the stadium: Fans can walk all the way around each level – similar to KeyBank Center, for example, but starkly different than Highmark – “so people aren’t landlocked into different sections and different areas,” Raccuia said.

Nearly all of the principles helped guide what may be the overriding theme of the stadium: Creating spaces, even outside of the seats themselves, that bring large groups of people together. For fans, that includes the plaza, party decks, club areas.

But this concept also applies to the game-day staff of 2,500-3,000 people, including both Bills workers and employees of the team's vendors and partners. It’s rooted in Kim Pegula’s belief that the team needs to provide employees an opportunity to feel healthy, happy and balanced – and in the new stadium, this is carried out in practical terms. Unlike Highmark, the new stadium will have an “event level” – a field-level space beneath the lower bowl that includes meeting and storage space, break areas and other amenities for employees.

Andy Major, the Bills’ vice president of operations and guest experience, voiced this during a Bills executive visit to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a venue built for soccer and NFL games. He also brought it up in Florida at the visioning meeting.

“If we can make the staff experience better – and great – they’re the ones who are making the fan experience great,” Major told The News during an interview this summer. “That’s a big one for us.”

Raccuia, who was sitting with Major, added, “It’s the little things: Can they sit down and have their meal? Do they have nice restrooms? Do they have space to go relax? All of that will help attract great people, retain them and then produce great results for the fans.”

•••

The designs released in late October provide a visual foreshadowing, which begins to answer one of Radecic’s initial questions: “What are your aspirations for a new stadium?”

But the questions and answers, the designs and adjustments, still flow. The design, construction and development team now includes the contractor Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction, and the Buffalo-based 34 Group, a contractor founded by former Bills running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti.

The Bills and the NFL are negotiating the final terms on a construction and financing agreement with Erie County and New York State, which are contributing $850 million of the cost. That deal could be finalized in December, positioning the Bills and Legends, which is working with the team on stadium-related sales, to begin pitching premium seating, sponsorships and personal seat licenses in late winter or early spring.

Achieving the aspirations for the stadium – bringing people together – requires more than design and construction. You’ve got to sell it, too.

That comes next.