Where are all the Airbnb rentals? Buffalo officials unable to track them despite law

A Buffalo ordinance passed nearly three years ago requires residences or rooms rented to others for short-term stays to be registered with the city and inspected.

But only 50 properties are listed in the city’s short-term rental registry, according to records obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request.

That's only a small fraction of how many properties are being rented out in Buffalo.

AirDNA, a data analytics company, found 913 listings in July, meaning a vast majority of the city's short-term rentals arranged through Airbnb and other services are at unlicensed properties.

The reason?

A lack of data, according to the city.

Airbnb, for example, does not provide the precise address of a listing until after a booking has been confirmed. The rental locations on its map are approximations. And it doesn’t generally provide specific addresses to governments.

When the Buffalo Common Council passed the regulation, negotiations with Airbnb were initially fruitful, said Cathy Amdur, the city's commissioner of permits and inspections.

But Airbnb backed off when asked to share data.

Because of its refusal to share the information, and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, rollout of the ordinance has been slow, Amdur said.

The city is working on a request for proposals to find a third-party company to track rental registrations, an approach Niagara Falls has taken.

Amdur noted that Airbnb is not the only provider of short-term rentals in Buffalo. HomeStay, Vrbo, Craigslist and even some companies focused on hotels have entered the short-term rental market, like Booking.com. Still, the vast majority of short-term rentals are listed on Airbnb. None of the other services had more than 100 listings that weren’t also on Airbnb.

When asked about Airbnb’s policy of not sharing data with some cities, its spokesperson said in an email, “Airbnb has worked closely with the City of Buffalo to support hosts’ awareness of their obligations under the local ordinance."

Ensuring safety

While cities like Boston and New York have regulated short-term rentals in part to prevent negative effects on the housing market, Buffalo’s ordinance, passed in November 2019, focused more on protecting the safety of guests by giving the city a means to stop dangerous or unreasonable rentals and to prevent absentee landlords.

“This legislation was not passed to be punitive to individuals that wanted to have short-term rentals,” said Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto, who with South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon introduced the ordinance. “We did this so that there could be a registration process to ensure the safety of guests who are visiting the City of Buffalo.”

The ordinance mandates annual inspections of all short-term rental properties. It requires a special use permit for properties not occupied by their owner in areas of the city zoned as N-2R or N-3R residential areas. Any owners who live outside Erie County must provide contact information for someone who does live in the county. It also explicitly bans rentals in apartment buildings and other multiple residential dwelling units.

In order for a registration system to work, however, the city needs to know which residences are not in compliance.

In 2014, the New York Attorney General’s Office investigated Airbnb’s operations in New York City and found “as much as 72% of Airbnb reservations over the last several years violated New York law.” New York City passed a law in 2018 requiring Airbnb to provide information about listings so it can enforce its laws. Airbnb promptly sued and reached a settlement in 2020. That settlement established the rules by which the country’s most populous city has been able to monitor listings.

In Buffalo, the current system is built entirely on reports from neighbors. When the city receives a report of a listing via its 311 hotline, the Department of Permits and Inspections reaches out to the property owner and makes them aware the property requires a license. Amdur stressed that a 311 report does not require the caller to witness a crime or other violation.

Without past data, however, the owner can simply remove their listing and claim it was never offered before the city can take action. This, Amdur said, is the reason it’s important for the city to have historical data.

In cases where the city needs to remove a listing due to noncompliance, it reaches out to the listing agency through an email. Generally, though, the city takes it up with the owner directly, Amdur said.

"Based on the experiences I've seen, most of the operators want good guests," Feroleto said. "They don't want problems at their property. And I think the owners for the most part have done a good job in maintaining the property, vetting the guests so there's a minimal negative impact on the property and the neighborhood.

Feroleto said the bill has given the city the ability to step in when it's needed.

Use the map below to see where Airbnbs and VRBOs are most clustered in and around the City of Buffalo. To change the year, use the slider at the bottom. Data is aggregated by ZIP code; the neighborhood boundaries are only a visual aid.