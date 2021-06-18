Where and when Blue Angels will be flying above Buffalo this weekend – and how to see them

Starting at 3 p.m. on both days, Route 5 will have right-lane closures for both the inbound and outbound roadways so traffic entering Route 5 has a free-flow lane.

No-boating zone: During the shows, boats will not be allowed in a certain area of the harbor; authorities will be patrolling the area.

Boat launches closed: Buffalo Harbor State Park's boat launches, as well as the car-top boat launch, will be closed Thursday at dusk and will reopen following the Sunday show.

Slip holders at the Sun Life Marina are being required to use the north entrance at Ohio Street only. Slip holders with a valid parking pass will be permitted in the lot on a first come, first served basis.

What about that restaurant? Those interested in dining at Charlie’s Boatyard, 1111 Fuhrmann Blvd., will be required to enter at the Ohio Street entrance and purchase a $40 food voucher to be used at the restaurant on the date of purchase.