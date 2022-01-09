When will this pandemic end? Certainly not during the next few weeks, experts say

If you haven’t contracted the pandemic virus during the last several months, you’re likely to get it going forward.
The vast majority of those on the planet previously infected or fully vaccinated – especially with a booster shot – will likely suffer through a few days of cold and flulike symptoms, if they have any symptoms at all, but still will be able to infect others.
Others unvaccinated – especially people over 65, obese or with a chronic disease – will continue to be at greater risk for hospitalization or death.
These were among the most important predictions medical leaders in the region, and around the world, made last week for those who understandably wonder, “When will this pandemic end?”
It could be soon – or not – at least in the U.S. and other wealthy countries with greater access to vaccines and treatments.
“First, we're in for a rough ride,” said Dr. John Sellick Jr., an epidemiologist who oversees infectious disease control at Kaleida Health and the Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System.
Omicron will make it so.
Global research suggests the latest iteration of the virus that causes Covid-19 packs infectious power up to three times greater than Delta, another recent variant of concern, but a less-sickening punch.
Both circulated together in the weeks before Christmas, but researchers say Omicron now accounts for almost all the Covid-19 virus circulating in the region and across the U.S.
The real question isn’t whether we’ll return to normal after Omicron. Rather, it is this: What will you allow your normal to be?
The thinking – even among those in the medical field who have disagreed about other aspects of the pandemic and public health response – is that the virus could be mutating toward weakness and the pandemic toward a mostly endemic stage, where Covid-19 will eventually become a milder illness that people learn to live, and sometimes die, with.
But is that wishful thinking?
“I don't think we have any evidence for that whatsoever,” University at Buffalo biochemist Jennifer Surtees said Friday. “I think that is what people hope is the case but it's certainly not where we are now. It's only been around for what, six weeks?”
Regardless of the future, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, continues to demand vigilance and respect, said Surtees, Sellick and other medical leaders in the region, who encouraged people to go about their lives as safely as they can during this latest surge, taking virus-prevention steps, staying home if they are sick, and preparing for the likelihood that Omicron will affect them in some way if it hasn’t already.
They and others answered questions last week about where the region stands and what the future holds.
Q: Are we headed toward an endemic phase? When will we know we are there?
“The answer is yes, not quite and it depends,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist with the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “We're still obviously in the pandemic phase. There are many, many cases out there and hospitalizations are increasing.”
Endemic phases of disease involve a low number of cases with intermittent spikes that mostly occur in the least healthy and most unprotected through prior infection or vaccination.
“It’s kind of like the flu, where there's a small segment of the population each year that gets it, and some seriously ill people die,” Russo said. “Undoubtedly moving forward, that's going to be the same situation for SARS-CoV-2.
"In a few weeks, if our vaccine-induced immunity holds up, or at least we can identify preemptively if we need additional shots in certain selected groups to minimize severe disease, we will likely remain in endemic mode,” he said. “However, if a variant shows up that then can circumvent immunity, then it may be deja vu all over again.”
Q: What is the risk of contracting Covid-19 in the region right now?
It has never been higher. Positive test rates topped 20% regionally and across the state last week. Erie County on Friday announced a new record was set two days earlier when 4,000 people tested positive – and that didn't count most at-home testing. Many employers, including those in health care, are dealing with unprecedented worker sickness rates.
What happened last week at Erie County Medical Center underlined reality.
These are the ECMC highest-day hospitalizations during major regional pandemic peaks:
During the first, on April 22, 2020, 43 patients were hospitalized, including 21 on ventilators.
During the second, on Jan. 4, 2021, 75 were hospitalized, four on ventilators.
The busiest day of the third peak in terms of Covid-19 patients, when Delta reigned, was Dec. 6, with 78 hospitalized, 11 on ventilators.
Saturday was the busiest day so far of the Omicron surge. ECMC reported 109 patients in the hospital, including eight on ventilators.
Support Local Journalism
The 53-bed hospital emergency and trauma department, expanded last spring, handled more than 100 patients with various needs throughout most of last week. Many waited for inpatient hospital beds that were full. The staff, challenged by higher amounts of sickness of its own, treated patients in beds set up across the unit, including hallways, family waiting rooms and the vending area.
“We designed this emergency department before the pandemic,” said Dr. Samuel Cloud, an associate medical director and emergency department physician at Erie County Medical Center.
Q: How do you expect things to go during the next several weeks, then beyond?
Based on what is happening in South Africa, Israel and Great Britain, Sellick hopes the worst of the surge will yield to better conditions come February.
“Omicron is burning through the population so quickly, it is going to start to run out of susceptible hosts,” he predicted, “either because of a reasonable degree of immunity from three shots in your arm or you've been infected with Omicron. Our hope is that after we get through this surge with more background immunity in the community, primarily from vaccination, probably some from infection, that we will see things start to settle down."
Q: Will everyone eventually get the Omicron variant?
Waning immunity from infection and a last vaccine received six months or more ago suggests this is likely, Russo said. “If you've been boosted, you’re in a higher 60% to 75% range and you're good with mask use and avoiding risky scenarios, you probably avoid getting infected.”
Q: What are the most common symptoms?
They remain the same. A sore throat, runny nose, headache, fatigue, fever, cough, loss of taste and smell. If symptoms progress, they can include chest pain, shortness of breath and in rare cases blood clots. Some symptoms remain serious enough to require emergency or hospital care.
“If you're unvaccinated, Omicron can hit you with the full force of Covid,” Cloud said. “We’re still unfortunately seeing some pretty catastrophic things.”
Severity also can depend on age, overall health, prior infection and “whether you got a huge viral load,” Russo said. “It's better to get a whiff of virus than a boatload of virus. If you're wearing a mask, that decreases the viral load. Masks aren't perfect but together with vaccines, they're even better.”
Q: Why get vaccinated at this point if the disease is likely to be milder and the variant more transmissible? Why not just get it over with?
Cloud understands this view, particularly after nearly two years of a pandemic that has damaged the economy, fostered so much isolation and limited educational opportunities for children.
“My concern, though, is if we just completely let it rip, then I'm going to have 600 employees out,” he said, “and we won't be able to provide care for heart attack and stroke and trauma patients. I know people are tired of hearing this, but we’ve got to protect the hospital. That’s still why we’re all taking precautions.”
Cloud cautioned people not to take Omicron too lightly. He broke down the current ECMC Covid-19 patient population this way:
Roughly one-third are sick with traditional symptoms that put Covid-19 patients in the hospital: labored breathing and body-wide inflammation. These patients tend to be younger, sicker and unvaccinated.
Another third arrived vaccinated, trend older and have health conditions that include diabetes or heart, lung, kidney and neurological disease – in many cases, more than one. Most often need a day or two to regroup. Few require much oxygen support.
Another third arrived with unrelated health challenges. This group tested positive because the hospital tests all its patients.
Q: What is the vaccine status of hospital patients across the region?
Hospital leaders learned Thursday that two-thirds of hospital patients admitted regionally, including three-quarters sent to intensive care, were unvaccinated.
“I had a handful of older patients at the VA who had breakthrough infections before Omicron,” said Sellick, who sat in on the conference call when the breakdown was shared. “They were in for a couple of days and went home, which we've seen with influenza for years.”
Covid patient acuity at Kaleida Health hospitals was worse during a mostly Delta surge as late as early December, said Dr. Michael Mineo, chief medical officer with Kaleida Health’s Buffalo General Medical Center, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst and DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda.
“Our ICUs were full,” he said. “We were worrying about running out of ventilators. We're not experiencing that now."
Mineo said late last week that it’s too early in the latest wave to know if the lower percentage of those with Omicron who need hospitalization will still clog acute-care settings because of the far larger number of those contracting the variant.
Q: What comes next with this surge?
Wholesale lockdowns, school and business closings are unlikely, at least in Western New York and nationwide – though widespread risks from the spread will explain testing and vaccination requirements in many schools and public gathering places.
If the pandemic wanes and endemic conditions return, it will be up to individuals to understand the risks for Covid-19 for themselves and their loved ones, and act accordingly, with growing proof that those unvaccinated – especially people over 65, obese or with a chronic disease – will continue to be at greater risk for hospitalization and death.
Going forward, it will be up to societies, governments and public health officials to decide the acceptable threshold of death and sickness from the virus before limiting liberties that remain with other endemic diseases, including HIV and the flu.
Q: What will help minimize risk?
In this age of Covid, as in every age, there is no such thing as zero risk. A properly worn mask that fits snuggly around the nose and mouth will help. So will washing hands often and thoroughly, limiting social engagements during times of high virus transmission, and a jab or booster as public health experts recommend.
“Not one of those techniques is foolproof,” Sellick said, “but when you put all them together, that's when we get the ultimate level of protection for our community.”
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon