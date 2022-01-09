When will this pandemic end? Certainly not during the next few weeks, experts say

Both circulated together in the weeks before Christmas, but researchers say Omicron now accounts for almost all the Covid-19 virus circulating in the region and across the U.S.

The thinking – even among those in the medical field who have disagreed about other aspects of the pandemic and public health response – is that the virus could be mutating toward weakness and the pandemic toward a mostly endemic stage, where Covid-19 will eventually become a milder illness that people learn to live, and sometimes die, with.

But is that wishful thinking?

“I don't think we have any evidence for that whatsoever,” University at Buffalo biochemist Jennifer Surtees said Friday. “I think that is what people hope is the case but it's certainly not where we are now. It's only been around for what, six weeks?”

Regardless of the future, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, continues to demand vigilance and respect, said Surtees, Sellick and other medical leaders in the region, who encouraged people to go about their lives as safely as they can during this latest surge, taking virus-prevention steps, staying home if they are sick, and preparing for the likelihood that Omicron will affect them in some way if it hasn’t already.