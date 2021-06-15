When will the border reopen? Estimates range from July to Thanksgiving

He noted that public health officials say it's safe for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to go without masks and to socialize without social distancing. That being the case, he said there's no reason why vaccinated people should not be allowed to cross the border.

Higgins' wish for a July 1 opening celebration came in response to a question regarding when panelists think the border will reopen. Every panelist took a dimmer view than the Buffalo congressman, a co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Wayne Easter, a member of the Canadian Parliament and also a co-chair of that panel, said: "My heart is where Brian's is as well – opening quickly July 1st or 4th. But I actually think it'll be a phased approach, and I think we'll see quite an expansion of that phased approach as we get into the last of July."

Easter, a member of Trudeau's Liberal Party, did not specify what that phased approach would look like. But it's widely presumed that the next step of the border reopening will allow vaccinated travelers to cross to visit loved ones or property on the other side of the border.