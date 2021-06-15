When will the border reopen? Estimates range from July to Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins envisions a Canada Day celebration at the Peace Bridge on July 1, where President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would meet to reopen a border that's been closed to nonessential travel since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March of 2020.
But other panelists at an online discussion sponsored by Politico on Tuesday are not nearly so optimistic about when the border might finally reopen. Their predictions range from late July to Thanksgiving.
With U.S. and Canadian officials set to discuss the eventual border reopening on Tuesday, the Politico discussion served as yet another sign of frustration about the ongoing shutdown – especially Canada's reluctance to end it.
But Higgins, in a dramatic reframing of his call for a quick border reopening, said it's time for both the shutdown and the frustration to end.
"I think Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and American President Joe Biden should stand at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo on July 1, Canada Day, and in recognition that Independence Day in the United States comes shortly thereafter, declare that the bridge, the U.S.-Canadian border is opened," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
"And I think that would be a great demonstration of binational agreement, recognizing the good work of public health officials who guided us through this – and we're just following their recommendations," Higgins added.
He noted that public health officials say it's safe for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to go without masks and to socialize without social distancing. That being the case, he said there's no reason why vaccinated people should not be allowed to cross the border.
Higgins' wish for a July 1 opening celebration came in response to a question regarding when panelists think the border will reopen. Every panelist took a dimmer view than the Buffalo congressman, a co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group.
Wayne Easter, a member of the Canadian Parliament and also a co-chair of that panel, said: "My heart is where Brian's is as well – opening quickly July 1st or 4th. But I actually think it'll be a phased approach, and I think we'll see quite an expansion of that phased approach as we get into the last of July."
Easter, a member of Trudeau's Liberal Party, did not specify what that phased approach would look like. But it's widely presumed that the next step of the border reopening will allow vaccinated travelers to cross to visit loved ones or property on the other side of the border.
Officials from the U.S. and Canada were slated to discuss that next step Tuesday, the Reuters news service reported, citing unnamed sources. The two countries will have to make some sort of announcement soon regarding the border, given that the latest monthlong extension of the border shutdown is scheduled to expire next Monday.
Trudeau has been reluctant to reopen the border. Last week, his government took only a baby step toward doing so, announcing that in early July it would ease quarantine restrictions for Canadians returning home and others who have long had the right to travel to Canada. That easing will not allow any additional categories of Americans to cross into Canada.
Easter said Trudeau is in a difficult position, facing down Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a Conservative who has been saying border restrictions should be tightened. But Easter, of Prince Edward Island, said: "The border can't be tightened any more."
With the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations accelerating in Canada, the argument for keeping the border closed is getting weaker and weaker, the panelists said.
Asked when the border might reopen, Laurie Trautman, director of the Border Policy Research Institute at the University of Western Washington, said: "Politics always makes these estimates difficult, but I'm going to guess before the U.S. Labor Day."
But Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican and another co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, is much more pessimistic.
"My heart wants to be where Brian Higgins is, but my head says it's going to be something different," Huizenga said. "I'll throw out a very amorphous (answer): Thanksgiving."