When to take the keys away? Driver evaluation takes burden off caregivers to decide

Spring beckoned on a crisp day last March when Keith Bookbinder decided to clear brush from his backyard. He blacked out as he went about the work, fell backward and hit his head on the patio.
Bookbinder, then-managing partner of a small financial firm outside Buffalo, spent the next two months recovering at Erie County Medical Center, followed by seven weeks of outpatient rehab.
“At first, his doctors were telling me they didn’t think he was going to make it,” said his wife, Sharon.
Four weeks later, and barely out of intensive care, Bookbinder asked for his cellphone and computer tablet so he could start working again.
“He wanted to come home way sooner than they let him come home,” his wife said, so when Bookbinder wanted to resume driving after he started outpatient rehab, she decided it was time to get a second opinion.
The Bookbinders turned to the ECMC Driver Rehabilitation Program, designed to objectively assure that licensed drivers with diminished physical or cognitive abilities can drive safely.
ECMC, the top adult trauma center in the Buffalo Niagara region, started the program in 1984 to assess when, and whether, those recovering from serious injuries should return to the road. Today, most of the 300 or so people served each year are older drivers with functional challenges who agree to undergo a driving evaluation, usually at the urging of caregivers and health care providers.
The program shares tips to spot driving red flags and helps lead successful conversations when a closer look at a loved one’s driving skills is in order.
It also provides research-based assessments to determine whether someone should modify their driving habits, or “retire” from driving and find alternative transportation that maintains independence.
To be sure, it can be hard to convince someone who cherishes driving that an evaluation is needed. But there are ways to do so, especially when the stakes are high in terms of personal – and public – safety.
“Driving is one thing in life where you have to be rock-solid,” said occupational therapist Maria McLaughlin, a driver rehabilitation specialist with the ECMC program. “If you don't make that safe decision, quickly, you can end somebody’s life.”
The realities
Driving is not an eternal right. Most women outlive their ability to drive by 10 years; men by about seven, according to the National Aging and Transportation Disability Center.
Safe driving will become a more critical issue in the U.S. during the next two decades, when the number of older drivers grows from 29 million to 57 million.
Researchers say more communitywide education and unsafe-driver interventions will become necessary, as well as more related transportation and residential development planning.
“Government and private programs alike must be flexible and responsive to the varying needs and differences of older adults who generally all want to be mobile and engaged in their communities, albeit at different levels,” said Anne E. Dickerson, a professor of occupational therapy at East Carolina University and director of the Research for Older Adult Driving Initiative.
Already, researchers know that family members, friends and peers can impact decisions people make to reduce or stop driving.
“We are all aging and some day will have to make the transition away from driving,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, whose office oversees the state Safe Driver Smart Options program. “Much of the stress and worry during this process can be relieved through planning and knowing what resources are available in your community.”
The ECMC program
Western New York has one of the most established and affordable driving evaluation programs in the nation, modeled after similar ones in Florida. It started almost four decades ago, when trauma specialists who were saving and rehabilitating patients like Bookbinder wanted those patients to return to more typical lives – including driving.
“He did not have any questions about his ability to drive,” Sharon Bookbinder said of her husband. “I needed to see it for myself.”
The ECMC program takes the onus off a caregiver or health provider and puts it into the hands of those specifically trained to offer objective recommendations, said McLaughlin, who has been with ECMC since 1996, including the last decade as a driving evaluator.
Law enforcement, health care providers and loved ones often reach out to driving evaluation programs for help, she said. In the case of this and many other programs, drivers concerned about their own abilities can do so, too.
Almost all programs cost money. ECMC's runs $285 – but an Alzheimer’s Association of WNY grant allows that nonprofit to cover the cost for those with dementia.
McLaughlin strongly recommends a friend, neighbor or loved one accompany the person getting evaluated.
"Being able to process the whole situation, and outcome, is important," she said. "At the end of the day, our job is to keep people on the road for as long and safely as possible.”
The evaluation
The two-part driving assessment lasts up to three hours. It includes clinical and behind-the-wheel evaluations.
Empirical evidence determines what happens next.
“We take great care in providing post-evaluation counseling to support any assessment result,” said Lisa Thorpe, who oversees the program as ECMC director of rehabilitation medicine, outpatient and behavioral health therapy.
Bookbinder underwent his evaluation last September, after he went through physical, occupational and speech therapy. It wasn't scheduled until he was meeting milestones in outpatient therapy. His doctors recommended he take it.
“He was doing more stairs, cooking, those kinds of things,” his wife said. “When he was able to do all that, that's when it was time to be driving.”
“It was part of the protocol and assurance,” Bookbinder said. “I felt like I was doing the right thing – and I was happy to be there.”
The evaluation involves a medical history, cognitive, vision and driving reaction testing, all given in the outpatient rehabilitation therapy clinic at the hospital.
Clinical testing starts with moving from the accelerator to the brake. If it takes .56 seconds or less, that's good; more than .65 seconds, not so much.
Next come a look at peripheral vision, depth perception, night vision and proprioception: how well you distinguish the distance between yourself and other objects.
“Ninety percent of driving involves visual acuity,” McLaughlin said. “Part of the normal aging process is that your peripheral vision will narrow.”
Range-of-motion testing examines the ability to move the body to keep a vehicle under control, which can be difficult, for instance, when someone with diabetes lacks feeling in a leg.
After clinical testing, most of those evaluated then get behind the wheel of a 2019 Kia Optima outside the hospital for a road test. McLaughlin or another evaluator slips into the passenger seat to observe the test, and can stop the vehicle with a separate set of controls if necessary.
“Our goal is put everyone in the car,” Thorpe said, because a road test should underline whether someone can drive without restrictions or with limits that may include avoiding expressways, driving only close to home or during daylight hours.
If driving retirement is recommended, evaluators will help families figure out other means of transportation.
Greatest challenges
Driving retirement is more common for about two-thirds of those referred to the ECMC program who have a cognitive deficit, Thorpe said. This group ranges from age 55 to 96.
About 15% are found able to continue driving safely without restrictions. Another 20% pass with at least one driving modification or restriction. Evaluators recommend 65% retire from driving.
The latter percentage would be lower if more families acted at a point when diminishing abilities could be measured and addressed, McLaughlin said, “which is why we always recommend people have a plan before driving becomes an issue.”
She and Thorpe stressed that age is irrelevant to conducting an evaluation.
“If you've come in and you're 90 years old, do not think that you are going to fail because of your age,” Thorpe said. “We're going to test your functional performance.”
Statistics show that most older adults are safer drivers than younger ones, with high safety belt use and fewer vehicle and traffic citations. The Hartford also cites choices by older drivers that include driving fewer miles and steering clear of the roads at night, in bad weather and rush-hour traffic. Still, the car insurer reports, medical conditions, medication use and reduced physical function can increase the crash risk for older adults.
Thorpe conceded that many with serious cognitive challenges may reject or misunderstand the final recommendations, which are nonbinding.
"Then we put a lot of other strategies into play,” she said.
The Alzheimer’s Association can help caregivers in this case, and many others.
“With dementia, it's all about creativity,” said Katie Keith-Badeau, director of care and support with the association’s Western New York affiliate. “People living with a form of dementia are some of the most creative people I have ever met. The only people more creative are caregivers because they're just trying to keep up and stay one step ahead, or at least on pace.”
If stubbornness remains when safe driving is clearly an issue, New York, Michigan and other states also have mechanisms that allow anyone to reach out to a state agency in charge of re-evaluating the status of licensed drivers.
“We would all prefer to get those requests for re-examination early,” before law enforcement is handling a crash, said Patricia Heiler, aging driver program coordinator with the Michigan Department of State, which handles driver fitness concerns for state motorists of all ages.
Law enforcement and health care providers who specialize in geriatric care are familiar with this reporting step in Michigan, Heiler said, “but I would say it falls off dramatically with other levels of health care professionals and family and friends of older individuals who might be the first to see decline in driving ability.”
To that end, the agency started the Safe Driver Smart Options website in 2016 to walk those concerned about driver diminishment through several ways to address it.
University at Michigan researchers worked with the department and specialists across the state on a program with similar aims as the one at ECMC. Instead of conducting evaluations itself, the website provides self-screening tools and tips, as well as where to find in-person driver evaluations.
A weight removed
Keith Bookbinder, 65, is relieved, for now, that a fall which nearly killed him leaves little trace of the damage it caused. Medical tests confirmed he fractured his skull, but specialists could find no lasting cognitive, cardiovascular or other damage.
It was bumpy at first. When he was discharged from ECMC last May, a half-dozen workers who helped in his early recovery joined him as he was wheeled out of the hospital. He didn’t remember any of them. They expressed shock, then cried, as he stepped from his wheelchair for a group photo.
Bookbinder, a CPA, returned to work at LVBW Accountants and Consultants after he returned home from the hospital. His wife drove him to and from the office until he passed his driver evaluation. With the pandemic easing, the couple anticipate more dining out, traveling, bike-riding and walking their dog, Coco.
Going forward, Keith Bookbinder suspects he also likely would need doctors to convince him when it's time to turn over the keys.
Sharon Bookbinder now knows she has another persuasive tool that can help.
“The driver evaluation was reassuring to me as a family member,” she said. “I wish I'd have known about this program when I had to take the keys away from my mom.”
Ensure safe driving
The Alzheimer's Association of WNY can make animatronic dogs and cats available free to those in the region with dementia.
Signs that someone may have driving challenges include:
Failure to obey traffic signs or poor attention to pedestrians or bicyclists.
Stopping inappropriately or driving too slowly or aggressively.
An inability to stay within a lane, unexplained vehicle dents or dings, or multiple fender-benders.
Forgetfulness, confusion or frequent falls.
Unusual agitation, lack of inhibition, loss of coordination or difficulty following directions.
Struggling with directions or to find familiar places.
Making poor decisions in traffic, like failing to yield or driving the wrong way on one-way streets.
Others expressing concerns about driving.
Resources
Alzheimer’s Association: If a loved one experiences cognitive changes that create driving and other challenges, visit alz.org or call the national 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900. In Western New York, call 716-626-0600 during traditional business hours or visit alz.org/WNY.
ECMC Driver Rehabilitation Program: To get information about how to approach a loved one with driving concerns and set up a driver evaluation, call 716-898-3225 or email driveinfo@ecmc.edu.
Erie County Older Driver Concerns: Learn about resources across the state and alternate transportation ideas regionally at www2.erie.gov/seniorservices/older-driver-concerns.
NYS driver rehabilitation program: Law enforcement, health care providers and others with concerns about someone’s driving can learn how to file a report for a re-evaluation at dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/dmv-driver-re-evaluation
Rochester DriveOn: Conducts driver training and evaluation, including for seniors. Visit rochesterrehab.org/driveon or call 585-271-1894, Ext. 1301.
Michigan Safe Driver Smart Options: Provides a comprehensive approach to ensure driver safety for themselves and loved ones and find alternative transportation if loved ones retire from driving. Visit michigan.gov/agingdriver.
Detroit Area Agency on Aging: Has a team member focused on driver evaluations and other another who works with transportation providers who support seniors that do not drive. Learn more at detroitseniorsolution.org or by calling 313-446-4444.
MyRide2: Helps those in metro Detroit find and coordinate your transportation options. Call 855-697-4332 or visit myride2.com.
AARP: Provides driver tips, training and an online smart driver course at aarp.org/auto/driver-safety.
AAA: Find comprehensive information about driver safety, evaluations, technology assistance and mobility options at exchange.aaa.com/safety/senior-driver-safety-mobility.
National Aging and Transportation Disability Center: Provides information to create a mobility plan. Visit nadtc.org.
GoGoGrandparent: Provides transportation, groceries and home services through Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart with or without a smartphone. Charges apply. Visit gogograndparent.com or call 855-464-6872.
This story was produced through the New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations and universities dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about successful responses to social problems. The group is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network.
