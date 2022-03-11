When to take the keys away? Driver evaluation takes burden off caregivers to decide

Spring beckoned on a crisp day last March when Keith Bookbinder decided to clear brush from his backyard. He blacked out as he went about the work, fell backward and hit his head on the patio.

Bookbinder, then-managing partner of a small financial firm outside Buffalo, spent the next two months recovering at Erie County Medical Center, followed by seven weeks of outpatient rehab.

“At first, his doctors were telling me they didn’t think he was going to make it,” said his wife, Sharon.

Four weeks later, and barely out of intensive care, Bookbinder asked for his cellphone and computer tablet so he could start working again.

“He wanted to come home way sooner than they let him come home,” his wife said, so when Bookbinder wanted to resume driving after he started outpatient rehab, she decided it was time to get a second opinion.

The Bookbinders turned to the ECMC Driver Rehabilitation Program, designed to objectively assure that licensed drivers with diminished physical or cognitive abilities can drive safely.