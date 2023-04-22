A conference created in remembrance of a May 14 victim saw a panel of lawyers, journalists, historians and activists tackle a difficult yet relevant topic: When First Amendment protections of free speech can be used as a "free pass to incite hate."

The discussion on Saturday at SUNY Buffalo State University stemmed from the racist massacre of 10 people at Tops Markets, where an 18-year-old from Broome County acted upon extremist ideas from a hate-filled diatribe he authored and discussed on Discord and 4chan, social media channels devoted to messaging and anonymous forums, respectively.

Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield Jr. and the conference's namesake, was one of the people killed.

Garnell Whitfield Jr. and his three siblings, Raymond Whitfield, Robin Harris and Angela Crawley, concluded the three-day Pursuit of tRUTH conference Saturday, which on previous days debated how Buffalo had responded to the massacre and painted the city as a climate for activism yet still vulnerable to race-based hate.

Panel guests Saturday were Alice Wairimu Nderitu, United Nations under-secretary general special adviser for the Office of Genocide Prevention; civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump; Jelani Cobb, dean of Columbia Journalism School; New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman; University at Buffalo professor and author Henry Louis Taylor Jr.; and Buffalo attorney Terry Connors. CBS' Jericka Duncan was the moderator.

In her keynote address, Nderitu stressed the inextricable link between hate speech and acts of hate; Nazi Germany, the Rwandan genocide and ethnic conflict in Bosnia-Herzegovina were cited as atrocities sparked or accompanied by hate speech.

"You cannot have a genocide without words," she said. "There is a direct connection."

She said the UN defines hate speech as "any kind of communication in speech, writing or behavior, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, color, descent, gender or other identity factor."

The Tops shooter's hate crime against Black people in Buffalo is a local example of a growing national problem. Nderitu said hate crimes targeting minorities in the United States have reached their highest level in over a decade; motivations of race, ethnicity and religious bias represent 70% of these crimes.

The panel discussion that ensued, however, revealed the difficulties of criminalizing hate speech. Connors, the Buffalo attorney, pointed to the Supreme Court's recent handling of Counterman v. Colorado, in which an alleged Facebook stalker was accused of repeatedly threatening a Colorado musician over several years.

While Connors said that while the case has yet to be decided, early takeaways from the Supreme Court were that "objectively reasonable" claims of hate speech were not sufficient and that instead a "subjective element" – in which a juror required evidence of intentional hate in the mind of the alleged harasser – was necessary.

Lieberman, the NYCLU leader, condemned the American Civil Liberties Union's response to the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., but she defended free speech as central to democracy. She insisted police and society share a responsibility to keep protests peaceful.

Cobb noted that the Charlottesville community did not want the Unite the Right rally to happen but "outside advocates" argued for free speech and the right to gather. "They were allowed to assemble, and predictably, at the end of the day, there was someone dead," Cobb said. "We see that dynamic time and time again."

Taylor said the Supreme Court has been "soft" in how it defines hate speech. "You can't incite violence until violence occurs after something," Taylor said. But a lenient approach to hate speech "creates the condition that makes this violence possible," he continued.

The tensions between free speech and violence are not new. The Columbia dean reflected back to the effect of the 1915 film "Birth of a Nation," which he said led to the re-emergence of the Ku Klux Klan and split the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People over whether the movie should be allowed to continue in theaters.

"That really set the DNA for the conflicts that we have now," Cobb said.

Crump veered slightly from the free speech debate and blamed the "intellectual justification of discrimination" for why racist acts of hate occur, detailing historical oppression of Black and Brown peoples. It was his final message during a brief reflection on the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from Birmingham Jail" that perhaps best summed up the overall discussion.

"You can't look the other way if you see injustice," Crump said. "Too many people look the other way."