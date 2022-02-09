Wheatfield solar project wins Niagara County tax break; Lewiston plan tabled

A solar power project on Lockport Road in Wheatfield will have the benefit of tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, but a similar project in Lewiston will have to deal with the town government.

The NCIDA board voted Wednesday in favor of helping CVE Group of New York City cover 22.7 acres of farmland, owned by George M. Wasik, with a 4-megawatt solar farm comprising 13,000 solar panels.

CVE, which plans to buy 54 acres of open land on Lockport Road, will invest $9.76 million in the project, saving about $167,000 through exemptions from paying county sales tax on their equipment and from the county mortgage recording tax.

Board member Robert B. Cliffe, the former Wheatfield supervisor, voted no.

The board tabled aid to a 33-acre project planned by Saturn Solar of Baden, Ont., on Mary Ann Kilmer's land on Cambria-Lewiston Townline Road.

NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said the developer will seek a tax abatement from the Town of Lewiston.

