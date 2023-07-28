People are always asking Jeff Winter, the president of the Eden Corn Festival, what's new this year?

After all, there's the usual corn on the cob, corn chowder, cornhole competition and a Run for the Corn cross-country trail event.

Corn ice cream will return this year, too.

"I am happy to tell you we do have another new item coming to the festival this year," Winter said in his message in the Corn Festival booklet.

It's Eden Cream Ale, brewed just for the Corn Festival.

Hamburg Brewing Company came up with a special recipe ale that will be offered only at the American Legion beer barn and beer tent at the festival, which runs from Thursday through Aug. 6.

"One thing I did learn about cream ale," Winter said, "is that the ingredient that gives it the creamy texture is corn."