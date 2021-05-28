What's new (and returning) on Buffalo's waterfront: Blue angels, a beer garden and Shark Girl

A historic carousel, air show, outdoor programming by the children's museum and a light exhibit highlight the coming summer season on the Buffalo waterfront.
A refurbished Shark Girl is also making her return to Canalside after undergoing some repair and maintenance to better withstand contact with fans and harsh Buffalo winters.
“We are delighted that Shark Girl has made it back in time for a busy summer season at Canalside,” said Aaron Ott, the Albright-Knox Art Center's curator of public art. "We're excited to see fans interact with Shark Girl for a very long time."
For information and updates to the summer schedule, go to buffalowaterfront.com.
Here's what's planned:
Outer Harbor
The big event will be the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show on June 19 and 20. The outdoor ticketed event will feature military and civilian aerial performers, including the famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerobatic team.
At Wilkeson Pointe, a playground extravaganza will feature 15 giant seesaws that light up and play musical notes. The installation, "Impulse," has appeared in major cities around the world with seesaws that are 16 feet to 24 feet in length. Musical elements and lights intensify as people go up and down.
A new beer garden, also at Wilkeson Pointe, features a shipping container bar with a lounge area offering shoreline views. The Nosh and Nibble food truck will serve day fare.
Volleyball courts, horseshoe pits and kickball fields will host impromptu games and league play for players of all levels. Fitness in the Parks at Wilkeson Pointe will offer rotating classes on the weekends.
A new food and beverage area will also be at Lakeside Bike Park.
Canalside
The Buffalo Heritage Carousel, which opens May 28, features a vintage 1924 park-style carousel that had been in storage for 63 years and was last used in 1954. It's in a new roundhouse on the Central Wharf, near Clinton's Dish, and rides are $1.
Children’s programming with Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum will include "Free Play Fridays" July 2 to Aug. 27. "Trucking Through Summer," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, will feature a rotating lineup of trucks for kids to interact with outside the museum’s entrance, culminating in the Touch a Truck event Aug. 28.
Young Audiences of Western New York will install "a living artwork" in the Pavilion at the Replica Canals, depicting the history of the Underground Railroad told through story quilting.
Tours will be offered at the Longshed, where staff and volunteers at the Buffalo Maritime Center are beginning a three-year effort to build a replica of the 1825 Seneca Chief packet boat, which transported Gov. DeWitt Clinton from Buffalo to New York City to mark the official opening of the Erie Canal.
The public will be able to watch the boat being built and volunteer to join the construction crew. Those wishing to volunteer should visit the Buffalo Maritime Center's website at buffalomaritimecenter.org.
The daily light show on the Connecting Terminal will continue to light up the night with bright colors and changing patterns.
Fitness at Canalside will offer in-person zumba fitness classes starting Tuesday. Blue Bike rentals will also be available at Canalside.
Along Canalside’s boardwalk, Clinton’s Dish will be open from 11 a.m. until sunset daily with expanded seating, and the Ice Cream Kiosk will be selling cones to beat the heat.
Amenities, such as table games/game rentals, BFLO Kayak tours/rentals, water bike rentals, Spirit of Buffalo rides, History Tour Boat rides, biking and walking tours and Buffalo Sunset Chairs will be back beginning Memorial Day weekend.