What's new (and returning) on Buffalo's waterfront: Blue angels, a beer garden and Shark Girl

Young Audiences of Western New York will install "a living artwork" in the Pavilion at the Replica Canals, depicting the history of the Underground Railroad told through story quilting.

Tours will be offered at the Longshed, where staff and volunteers at the Buffalo Maritime Center are beginning a three-year effort to build a replica of the 1825 Seneca Chief packet boat, which transported Gov. DeWitt Clinton from Buffalo to New York City to mark the official opening of the Erie Canal.

The public will be able to watch the boat being built and volunteer to join the construction crew. Those wishing to volunteer should visit the Buffalo Maritime Center's website at buffalomaritimecenter.org.

The daily light show on the Connecting Terminal will continue to light up the night with bright colors and changing patterns.

Fitness at Canalside will offer in-person zumba fitness classes starting Tuesday. Blue Bike rentals will also be available at Canalside.

+9 Another pandemic boost: Outdoor fitness classes about to resume Consider next week a great outdoor fitness reawakening. The two largest related programs in the region will return in force.

Along Canalside’s boardwalk, Clinton’s Dish will be open from 11 a.m. until sunset daily with expanded seating, and the Ice Cream Kiosk will be selling cones to beat the heat.