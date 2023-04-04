The community benefits agreement that is a part of the deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park outlines what the team will give back to the community in exchange for receiving $850 million in public money.

But it also makes the team subject to an oversight committee that will monitor the team's compliance and maintain public accountability and places specific obligations on the Bills for what it must do for local governments and local residents, as well as what it must do to build and grow a diverse stadium workforce.

As previously reported by The Buffalo News, the Bills must invest at least $3 million a year in the community, with that amount rising up to 2.2% a year, depending on the consumer price index. That amounts to more than $100 million over the life of the 30-year stadium lease deal.

"It's the strongest community benefit agreement that has ever been agreed to by an NFL team," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "There are some who probably think it should be more, but considering it's the strongest community benefit agreement and contribution by an NFL team to a host community ever, I think we did very well."

That does not mean it will be immune from criticism. When the memorandum of agreement was struck among the county, the state and the Bills a year ago, the deal required a record sum of public money to be spent on an NFL stadium. Community advocates have argued that such a public investment should require the Bills to invest hundreds of millions back into the region.

The community benefits agreement outlines the Bills' commitment to supporting direct, local participation in the stadium project and to providing money for everything from recycling and youth programs to mental health and hunger issues.

It lays out the goals for providing work to low-income and underrepresented groups in the new stadium project. That involvement extends to construction, operations and maintenance by women-owned and minority-owned businesses and disabled veterans.

Benefits would also include the provision of minimum living wage and prevailing wage standards for stadium construction contractors and future stadium employees. Those payments don't count toward the $3 million a year tally but are still being returned to people who live in the community, Poloncarz said.

Finally, the agreement requires free stadium access for certain civic events and requires Bills representatives to meet with officials in the towns of Hamburg and Orchard Park twice a year.

Some agreement highlights include:

• Improved public transportation access: The new stadium design must incorporate the safe and organized use of public transportation through the creation of a public transportation hub that would include one or more bus and rail stops within walking distance of the stadium. The hub would incorporate new bus lines and free shuttle buses for employees.

• Project accessibility to underrepresented business owners: A part of the agreement includes things like creating a website where potential contractors and vendors can find out about opportunities, collaborating with smaller business organizations to identify potential target businesses, and encouraging large vendors to subcontract to women- and minority-owned businesses and businesses owned by service-disabled veterans.

• Use of minority and underrepresented businesses in operations: The agreement not only requires that underrepresented businesses be used during stadium construction, but that "commercially reasonable efforts" be made to have roughly a third of underrepresented retailers, vendors and service companies be part of ongoing stadium maintenance and operations. Concessionaires and security firms must also commit to diversity hiring efforts.

Goals regarding the use of minority contractors as part of direct stadium construction were incorporated into the separate construction coordinating agreement.

• Workforce education and training: This category includes mentorship opportunities, internships, apprenticeships and lectures to help everyone from high-school students to entrepreneurs and small business owners develop better skills and education related to the sports business. Some of these programs require that 30% of participating high school and college students come from students living in poor communities.

• Other community investments: This includes several other umbrella areas where the Bills would be expected to invest money including anti-violence/mental health programming, stadium waste recycling and sustainability programs and a community art program in the stadium complex.

Other charitable, foundation and outreach work already undertaken by the Bills and its players would continue. That includes youth and sports programs and monetary nonprofit charitable donations by the team and its players.

In regard to perks meant to benefit governments, the agreement requires that the Bills make the stadium available for up to five civic events sponsored by Erie County and an undetermined number of civic events that are sponsored by state government. The Bills must also provide some free tickets for county and state government to donate to community groups and charities.

Finally, in response to the expressed desire for better communication and coordination between the Bills and the towns closest to the stadium, the agreement requires that Bills representatives meet at least twice a year with Orchard Park and Hamburg to address game-day issues and plan for future economic development around the stadium complex.

The community benefits agreement, like all other agreements sent to the County Legislature on Tuesday, are subject to final approval by legislators.