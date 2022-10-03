What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?

What to know about the week ahead

Buffalo Niagara companies continue to scramble to hire workers, with several hiring events on tap this week.

Orville's Home Appliances will hold open interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 4555 N. Bailey Ave. in Amherst. Orville's is hiring delivery drivers, delivery helpers and installation helpers.

Spectrum Community Solutions will hold a job fair 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave. The company is hiring Community Solutions technical support representatives.

Catholic Health is holding an on-the-spot hiring event for Trocaire University graduate nurses and registered nurses from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the community room at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, 565 Abbott Road. Catholic Health managers and recruiters will be on hand to discuss job openings, accept applications, conduct private interviews and make job offers.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host a virtual presentation, "Building a Foundation of Inclusivity Through Cultural Humility," by Anna Lesa Calvert, manager of professional development and diversity at Hodgson Russ, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday. The cost is $50 for Partnership members and $100 for nonmembers.

43North is hosting a meetup for marketing professionals from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St. The event is a chance for marketing professionals to network, share knowledge and solve problems.

WNY colleges and universities have resumed in-person speaker series this fall.

Niagara University’s October Speaker Series kicks off Wednesday with Timothy Pawl, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at the University of St. Thomas, who will give the Albert the Great Lecture, “The Cultivation of Virtue” at 5 p.m. in Dunleavy Hall, Room 127, on the Niagara U campus. The series offers free lectures open to the public every Wednesday through the month.

Pawl holds a Ph.D. from Saint Louis University in philosophy, specializing in religion, metaphysics and moral psychology. He is the author of three books and has been featured in a series of interviews for the PBS show “Closer to Truth.”

The Canisius College Contemporary Writers Series presents its 18th annual Hassett Reading on Thursday, featuring award-winning Irish playwright Marina Carr. The event takes place at 7 p.m. in the Montante Cultural Center; doors open at 6:30 p.m. A question-and-answer session and reception will follow the reading. Considered one of Ireland’s most prominent playwrights, Carr is the author of “The Cordelia Dream,” “Phaedra Backwards,” “On Raftery's Hill,” “Portia Coughlan,” “By the Bog of Cats,” “The Mai” and “Girl On An Altar.”

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy.

If the union's representing Kaleida health care workers set a strike date, it will send powerful ripples through the region's health care system.

The finalists have been picked for the 43North competition later this month.

Buffalo private-equity firm Lorraine Capital's latest deal is a bet that companies will keep moving their supply chains back to the U.S.

SUNY-Erie Community College is transferring 57 acres of its South Campus to the state for use as a staging area during Bills stadium construction.

The state is coming up with $25 million to help Kaleida close its big budget gap.

There was plenty of competition for the first licenses to operate a store to sell marijuana in the state's legalized market.

Workers at food supplier Sysco went on strike in Depew and across parts of upstate New York.

A developer has been picked for a pilot program to build homes on vacant lots on Adams Street in Buffalo, but overall interest was disappointing.

Developer Douglas Jemal wants to tear down an Ellicott Street building as part of his plan to bring more than 600 apartments and retail space to the neighborhood.

The transformation of the old Record Theatre property on Main Street into The Monroe has begun.

M&T Bank continues to be the biggest local bank, as measured by total deposits, and it's not even close.

Natale Development is wrapping up work on its $5.6 million project to renovate the former Aldrich and Ray Manufacturing Co. building on Niagara Street.

Sinatra & Co. has sold one of its first big investments in Buffalo Niagara real estate – the Fenton Village Apartments.

Brace yourself: Home heating bills are forecast to soar by 50% this winter, National Fuel Gas predicts.

The president of SUNY Buffalo State is retiring at the end of the school year.

ECMC is starting contract talks with the union representing 1,300 of its nurses.

Could a proposed regulation remove the teeth of New York's minimum staffing law for nursing homes?

Developer Douglas Jemal is setting his sights on Lackawanna. He's been picked to develop a $35 million project to bring apartments and retail to a former church site on Ridge Road.

Unemployment remained at modern-day lows across the Buffalo Niagara region during August.

Allpro Parking is being acquired by a national parking chain.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The Buffalo Niagara housing market has cooled down a little, but it is holding up well compared with other U.S. markets.

2. Kaleida Health officials had hoped for millions in state funding to help narrow its big deficit during the current fiscal year. It won't happen. The money is already spoken for.

3. Made in WNY: Junk Free Skin cutting plastic from bath products: With this new technology, Junk Free Skin is reducing plastic use in personal care products by more than 80%, owner Tom Akers said.

4. How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams, marketing opportunities for companies: For the companies, it's a chance to use the professional sports team as a marketing tool. For the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, it's a way to bring in more marketing revenue.

5. The Buffalo Niagara job market got back on track during August, with hiring resuming at its fastest pace since March and easing concerns that surfaced after the July jobs report showed a loss of jobs across the region.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza, Samantha Christmann and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

