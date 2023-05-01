What to know about the week ahead

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District will release bankruptcy filing figures for April on Monday. Through March, filings in the Buffalo area were down 2.3% from the same period the year before.

Life Storage will report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, after the market closes. The Amherst-based self-storage company has agreed to be purchased by Utah-based Extra Space Storage in a $12.7 billion deal. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Catholic Health is holding an on-the-spot hiring event at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The health system is holding open interviews for registered nurses, graduate nurses, nursing assistants, immediate treatment assistants, respiratory therapists and surgical technologists. To register for the hiring event, go to chsbuffalo.org/riverworks.

A daylong conference called “Leadership Under Pressure: Rising to Today’s Business Challenges" will be held Tuesday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. It is presented by the University at Buffalo School of Management's Center for Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness and Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership. Tickets are $199 per person, with a discounted rate for UB students, faculty and staff. For a full schedule and registration information, visit management.buffalo.edu/leadership2023.

In the Town of Niagara, the Planning Board on May 2 will consider a request by Amazon.com warehouse developer JB2 Partners LLC to break off a 15.45-acre portion of the 216-property at 8995 Lockport Road into a separate tax parcel. The larger site will house Amazon's new five-story, 3,08-million-square-foot distribution center, which Atlanta-based JB2 is constructing at a cost of $550 million.

The panel will also review:

An application by The Broadway Group LLC – an Alabama-based developer specializing in dollar stores – for preliminary site plan review, a minor subdivision and an area variance for an unspecified property on Lockport Road, where the developer is buying 12.33 acres on the north side of the street between Tuscarora Road and Haseley Drive.

Arthur Jocoy's plan to construct a warehouse and self-storage building at 6410 Packard Road, on the north side of Porter Road, between the Niagara Thruway ramp and the Niagara Falls city line.

A proposal by Steve Fuller, owner of Steve's Heating and Cooling, to add another garage on his property at 3001 Military Road to accommodate HVAC inventory and house new work vehicles. The site is located on the east side of Military Road, between Ralph Court and Laur Road.

Caliber Collision's request for a special-use permit to operate an auto body paint and repair shop at 2749 Military Road, between Packard and Laur roads.

Verizon Wireless' plan to put up four small cell-tower facilities on properties at 7730 Packard, 2730 and 2430 Military, and 3550 Haseley.

The next day, the Hamburg Town Planning Board will hold public hearings on two previously unveiled proposals by Benderson Development Co. – one to demolish an existing Bank of America branch and replace it with a new 6,998-square-foot building at 5334 and 5340 Southwestern Boulevard, and one to construct a drive-thru at McKinley Commons at 4154 McKinley Parkway for a Crumbl Cookie store.

Benderson is also still asking for site plan approval and a special-use permit for an 802,554-square-foot warehouse park with five buildings at 5220 Camp Road. Additionally, Liberatore Management and Aspen Dental Management are asking for guidance on their proposals to construct a warehouse project on Burke Parkway and a dental clinic at 3497 McKinley Parkway, respectively.

Also that night, in the Town of Tonawanda, the Planning Board is being asked to re-approve an expired site plan for senior housing at 3456 Delaware Ave., and to approve a retail vape shop at 957 Brighton Road. There's also proposals for auto sales at 2172 Niagara Falls Blvd., for auto repair and sales at 311 Kenmore Ave., and for a 2,600-square-foot addition at 1411 and 1425 Military Road.

Companies are cutting office space as workers keep working from home. And that has implications far beyond the businesses themselves.

Moog executives are feeling optimistic.

SUNY Erie Community College is forming a committee to search for a new president.

M&T Bank is cutting 12% of its office space, but not any jobs.

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is offering more incentives for projects that are more diverse.

Buffalo Bills executive Ron Raccuia thinks the new stadium will have more spin-off development.

If you're having a baby in Wyoming County, you'll have to drive a bit to deliver.

Consumer advocates say New York's car insurance rates use credit scoring and ZIP code ratings to charge high premiums, even for drivers with perfect records.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is moving its downsized downtown offices to Seneca One tower.

Lake Shore Savings Bank named a new CEO.

The local unemployment rate remains historically low.

Rich Products will shift work from four back-office departments to India from its Niagara Street headquarters.

A second local cannabis license holder is targeting a site in Blasdell.

A $2.4 million grant will help a substance use disorder treatment center at St. Joseph Campus.

