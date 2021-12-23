What you should know about testing at home to keep Covid-19 at bay

He also said to make sure that the tests are rapid home tests. There are some kits that allow users to take a sample at home but then must mail the sample to a lab. That defeats the whole purpose of a quick result.

Now, with so many people making plans to travel or gather and worries circulating over the Omicron variant, it's tough to find the kits in stores. Many people report having to go to multiple stores to find one. CVS and Walgreens have both announced that they're limiting the number of kits customers can buy and also warn they may be out of stock.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said earlier this week that the county is expecting a "significant supply" of rapid antigen tests from the state next week and that they would be distributed to the public. No details were available as of Thursday as to where, but Poloncarz mentioned the possibility of libraries and community centers as distribution points.

Also, the federal government is expected to offer free home tests to the public early next year.

Can the home tests detect the Omicron variant?

Yes, most of them do, said Dr. Jennifer A. Surtees, co-director of UB's Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence.