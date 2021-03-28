What you need to know about the Covid-19 'California variants' in WNY

The “California variants” of coronavirus – so named for their discovery in California last year – have been found for the first time in Western New York, the Erie County Health Department announced Friday.
Researchers at the University at Buffalo identified the five cases, all dating back to January, as part of an effort to sequence the genomes of local virus samples and monitor the evolution of Covid-19. The discovery of new variants here is not surprising, head researcher Dr. Jennifer A. Surtees said in a statement, because many viral spin-offs are circulating widely around the world already.
Despite their increasing prevalence, however, there is a lot that scientists – let alone everyday people – still don’t understand about the variants.
Here are answers to some of the most common questions.
What is the “California variant,” and what other variants exist in Western New York?
Viruses, including Covid-19, change constantly as they reproduce. Most of those changes are inconsequential. But some make the disease more contagious, more deadly or more difficult to treat or detect – which is when scientists and public health officials begin to track them as designated “variants of concern.”
To date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded five variants this dubious distinction: B.1.1.7 (or the British variant), P.1 (Brazilian), B.1.351 (South African) and B.1.427 and B.1.429, the California variants.
Of these, only the California and British variants have been identified in Western New York, according to data from GISAID, a genomic data-sharing platform used by government agencies and academic researchers. But Surtees, who codirects UB's Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence, told The Buffalo News by email that it is possible that other variants are also in circulation. While her group has sequenced close to 1,000 genomes since the beginning of the pandemic, that still represents only a tiny fraction of the more than 100,000 cases the region has confirmed.
Are the California and British variants more deadly or contagious than other, earlier forms of the coronavirus?
Preliminary research suggests that the California variants are about 20% more infectious than earlier forms of the coronavirus, while the British variant is about 50% more transmissible. On Friday, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein suggested that the more contagious variants may be contributing to rising case counts in the region.
Multiple studies have also concluded that the British variant is more deadly than earlier forms of coronavirus. But the deadliness of the California variants is less clear, Surtees said. A study published earlier this month by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, but not yet peer-reviewed, found that the California variants were associated with a higher risk of severe illness or death. But the sample size was too small to draw definitive conclusions. More research is needed, Surtees added.
How common are these variants?
The variants are pretty common on a national basis – and getting more so every day. Since November, the CDC has collected the genomic sequences of thousands of virus samples each week in an effort to monitor variants' spread. As of mid-March, the California variants together accounted for almost 13% of those samples, while the British variant accounted for 9.5%. In New York, those proportions were lower: 5.6% for the California variants, and 3.7% for the British.
But the “variants of concern” have spread rapidly in the U.S., and account for a mounting share of new infections. Less than 5% of the CDC’s samples showed the five variants of concern in January. Today, they account for roughly a third of samples. The UB genomic sequencing team is currently working on samples from February and March, which will give researchers a better sense of the variants' local prevalence. It is actually possible that these five cases were contained, Surtees said, especially since their genetic code suggested a common point of infection.
Will the vaccines still work on variants?
This is a critical question for researchers, and the answer appears to be yes – though vaccines’ efficacy may be reduced against some of the new variants. AstraZeneca trials in South Africa, for instance, where B.1.351 is common, showed that the vaccine kept volunteers out of the hospital but did not protect against mild or moderate illness. Laboratory studies conducted on blood samples from vaccinated patients have also found that vaccines seem to provoke a lower immune response to the British, South African and Brazilian variants.
The approved vaccines are incredibly effective, though, and experts have emphasized that anything slightly less than “incredible” is still pretty great. Existing Covid-19 vaccines are likely to provide critical protection even against variants because they elicit such a broad immune response, according to the World Health Organization.
What can people do to prevent the spread of variants?
The good news is that the public health measures that slowed the spread of other forms of coronavirus also work here: practices such as social distancing, hand-washing, avoiding large groups and masking. Together with vaccinations, these measures should cut down on Covid-19 infections, suppressing the spread of the existing variants. But fewer infections also means fewer chances for the virus to mutate – and that could thwart future variants.
"We need to remain vigilant," Surtees said.