What we know – and don't know – about what taxpayers will spend on new Bills stadium

All told, counting the upfront costs and continuing maintenance and repair costs, the state and Erie County commit to spending at least $1.13 billion on the new stadium.

Buffalo Bills, New York State, Erie County reach 'ironclad' 30-year deal to build $1.4 billion stadium The new stadium will be built directly across the street on Abbott Road, adjacent to Erie Community College’s South Campus, in what Gov. Kathy Hochul called “the largest construction project in Western New York history.”

Hochul said Monday the state’s investment in the stadium will pay for itself after 22 years. She noted the Bills generate $27 million annually in direct income, sales taxes and use taxes for the state, Erie County and local governments.

Those revenues will grow, as spending on team payroll grows, and will produce more than $1.6 billion over the 30-year lease, her office projected.

Negotiators, Hochul said, “made sure that it made sense for our taxpayers in terms of our commitment and our return on investment.”

Erie County

Erie County taxpayers should see no increase in property taxes with the stadium deal, even though the agreement calls for a $250 million county contribution, Poloncarz said.

“We can handle this through the dollars we have already," he said, adding, "Anyone who's saying this is going to raise my taxes – this will not raise your taxes."