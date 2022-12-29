What we know about the people who died in Buffalo Niagara's blizzard

At least 40 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard that paralyzed the City of Buffalo for six days.

Here's what we know so far about the lives that were lost.

Timothy J. Hartnett

Timothy J. Hartnett, 67, died Christmas morning after he felt ill while snowblowing his driveway in Amherst, went inside and collapsed.

Robert D. Coho

Robert D. Coho, 73, died on Christmas after he collapsed at 1:09 p.m. while shoveling snow in his Amherst driveway.

His wife found him face down and unresponsive, Amherst police said.

Joan Ranke

Joan Ranke, 87, was found dead in her house at 10:55 a.m. on Christmas by Snyder Fire Department firefighters.

Snyder firefighters had been unable to get to Ranke's house two days earlier when she called for help because the heavy snow made the roads impassable, Amherst police said.

Ranke had called 911 on Dec. 23, saying she was not feeling well and was mixed up.

Anndel Taylor

Anndel Taylor left her job at an East Aurora nursing home at 2 p.m. Dec. 23, but her car got stuck just about six minutes from her Buffalo home, with a blizzard raging around her.

She texted with her sisters in Charlotte, N.C., until midnight as she waited to be rescued. On Christmas Eve, her family was told that Taylor, 22, had been found dead in her car.

Monique Alexander

Monique Alexander, 52, a housekeeper and home care aide, left her Buffalo home at around 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

She was found dead, partly buried in snow on Delaware Avenue, by a man who carried her body to a nearby shop with an awning to protect her from the elements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Stasia Syta

Stasia Syta, 73, left her Buffalo home at about 2 p.m. Christmas Eve to get fish at the Broadway Market for the traditional Polish holiday supper.

Hours later, she told her daughter on the phone, "I need a miracle from God."

Two friends found her dead in her snow-covered car on Route 33 on Christmas Day.

Carolyn Eubanks

Carolyn Eubanks' sons drove for 7 hours on Christmas Eve to reach her Buffalo home after it lost the electrical power needed to run her oxygen machine. The 63-year-old great-grandmother collapsed as they walked through deep snow to their car.

After efforts to revive her failed, two strangers sheltered Eubanks' body at their Ideal Street home for an entire day until first responders could take her to Erie County Medical Center's morgue.

Abdul Sharifu

Abdul Sharifu, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth to his first child within days, left his Buffalo home around noon Christmas Eve to get milk and other supplies.

The 26-year-old immigrant from Congo was found dead outside at 11:30 p.m. that night.

William Clay

William Clay, a retired truck driver and father of two sons, was planning to celebrate his 56th birthday on Christmas Eve.

His family believes his was the body found outside around 2 a.m. that day near a convenience store at Kensington and Bailey.

Timothy M. Murphy

Timothy M. Murphy, 27, was found dead Christmas Day in a Lockport home, and authorities suspect it was from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by heavy snow covering the external furnace.

Murphy is the only known blizzard fatality in Niagara County.

A woman also found at the home, identified as Kathy D. Murphy, was in the intensive care unit at Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

***

Authorities have not yet released names of the storm victims, and in some cases are still working to identify those who died.

If you know of a person who died due to the Buffalo blizzard, please email The Buffalo News at citydesk@buffnews.com