What to watch for Tuesday night to decipher Buffalo's mayoral results

Then there will be the total of votes from people who filled in the oval for a write-in candidate and wrote down or stamped a write-in candidate's name.

And lastly, there will be the total of "blank, void and scattered" votes – that is, write-in votes from voters who didn't fill in the oval they're supposed to fill in.

How to make sense of the totals, then?

Well, if the total for Walton exceeds the sum of correct write-ins and the blank, void and scattered votes, she will clearly be ahead.

But if the total number of write-in votes exceeds the number of Walton votes, it’s much more complicated.

The aftermath

Political pros generally say if the total of write-ins is at least 10% higher than the Walton vote, Brown will likely emerge the winner – but only after the ballots are hand-counted.

That process won't even start until Nov. 16, after all the absentee and military ballots arrive.

And even if the total of write-in votes for Brown exceeds Walton's total, it is possible she still could win if enough of those write-in votes were cast improperly.