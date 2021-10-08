What to know about the triple threat of respiratory diseases as flu season starts

“Kids have returned to school and are inside the classroom,” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said this week, “and people are returning back to in-person work. That offers more opportunities for disease transmission of both Covid-19 and influenza.”

Q: When is the best time to get the flu shot?

Burstein got hers last week. It usually takes about two weeks for the body to build immunity to dead or weakened virus in the vaccine, providing protection for about six months.

Q: Why get one?

The flu shot won't prevent or ease a case of Covid-19, but greatly reduces the odds you won't end up trying to fight both back-to-back, or together.

More than 400,000 Americans were hospitalized with influenza during 2019-20 flu season. At least 24,000 died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you are healthy and get vaccinated, you are less likely to get an infection and pass the virus to loved ones,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.