As many as 10,000 people are expected to take part in the funeral and procession for Buffalo firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno, who died in the line of duty March 1.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Cathedral at 50 Franklin St.

The public is being asked to line the procession routes from the funeral home to the church before the funeral service, and then from the church to Forest Lawn.

Several street closures are planned to accommodate the crowds expected as well as the processions.

City and fire union officials say that there's limited space inside the cathedral and that the public won't be able to attend the service, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. and last as long as two hours. However, the funeral will be livestreamed on a large outdoor screen at Franklin and West Eagle streets.

Buffalonews.com will carry the livestream as well, in addition to local TV stations.

Buffalo police asked the public to stay away from the area around the cathedral Friday morning, if possible.

Multiple roads will be closed:

• Virginia Street between South Elmwood Avenue and Mariner Street – 6 to 10 a.m.

• Delaware Avenue between West Ferry Street and West Utica Street – 6 to 10 a.m.

• Franklin Street between West Seneca Street and West Eagle Street – 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Church Street between Pearl Street and Delaware Avenue – 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Erie Street between Lower Terrace and Franklin Street – 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Upper Terrace between Pearl Street and West Seneca Street – 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Swan Street between Franklin Street and Pearl Street – 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Allen Street between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Rolling road closures will begin at 9 a.m. for the funeral procession from the Amigone Funeral Home to the cathedral, and then to Forest Lawn.

The procession route to the church:

South on Delaware from Amigone, turning west onto Allen Street. Then south onto Elmwood, passing Engine 2 Station at Virginia Street. Continuing south on South Elmwood Avenue across West Eagle Street to Lower Terrace. Engine 2 will be met at Franklin Street and West Seneca Street by the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums. Then north on Franklin Street to arrive at 50 Franklin St.

The procession route to the cemetery:

North from 50 Franklin St. turning west onto Church Street, West on Church turning north on Delaware Avenue. The procession will travel north on Delaware until arrival at Forest Lawn at Delaware and West Delavan Avenue.