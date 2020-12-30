 Skip to main content
What to know about attending the Bills playoff game
What to know about attending the Bills playoff game

  • Updated
Bills Bengals

The crowds will smaller, but Bills fans will be present at the team's home playoff game.

 James P. McCoy

How many tickets are being sold?

It's not 6,772. That's how many people will be allowed in to watch the game. About 500 of those tickets are already spoken for, provided to family members of players and team employees, and others. The actual number available to fans will be closer to 6,200.

Do you have to be a season ticket holder to get a ticket?

Yes, but it's not that simple. According to the Bills, tickets will be made available starting Thursday for season ticket holders who opted into purchasing tickets earlier this year, with priority given by tenure. The team is warning that being a season ticket holder is no guarantee and the general public probably has no shot.

Tailgating?

No.

Where can you park?

The tickets come with an assigned parking space, which will cost $11 per ticket.

What about getting a Covid test?

Here's how the Bills put it on the team website:

All fans who want to enter the stadium will have had to receive a negative Covid-19 test result. Tests will be administered at Bills Stadium two to three days before the game. You have to get the test from BioReference, described as "the NFL testing partner"; results from any other testing center will not be accepted.

Do the tests cost anything?

Yes, $63. Fans will be charged $63 per ticket to cover all associated testing costs. The team says the tests are being provided "at a reduced cost to our fans."

