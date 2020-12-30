What to know about attending the Bills playoff game

How many tickets are being sold?

It's not 6,772. That's how many people will be allowed in to watch the game. About 500 of those tickets are already spoken for, provided to family members of players and team employees, and others. The actual number available to fans will be closer to 6,200.

About 6,800 will be allowed in Bills stadium for playoff game

Do you have to be a season ticket holder to get a ticket?

Yes, but it's not that simple. According to the Bills, tickets will be made available starting Thursday for season ticket holders who opted into purchasing tickets earlier this year, with priority given by tenure. The team is warning that being a season ticket holder is no guarantee and the general public probably has no shot.

Tailgating?

No.

Where can you park?

The tickets come with an assigned parking space, which will cost $11 per ticket.

What about getting a Covid test?

Here's how the Bills put it on the team website: