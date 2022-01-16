What to expect the next 36 hours: WNY could see snow totals between 12-24 inches

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

Sunday night: The National Weather Service predicts the precipitation will begin before midnight with snow and possibly sleet, then windblown snow after 2 a.m. Some 8-12 inches are possible in the Buffalo metro area before daybreak.

Monday: The accumulation continues on Martin Luther King Day, the weather service says. Another 5-9 inches are possible, with wind gusts up to 39 mph, before the snow showers taper off Monday evening. It will be warmer, with temperatures in the high 20s.

Beyond 36 hours

Tuesday-Wednesday: A chance of snow showers continues Tuesday and Tuesday evening, with high temperatures in the low 20s. The weather service predicts a significant warmup Wednesday, with rain and snow in the morning and then rain alone and temperatures in the high 30s.

