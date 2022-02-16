 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect the next 36 hours: Wind, rain, flooding, ice jams, falling temps, then snow and ice
Buffalo River ice

Members of the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team cut holes in the ice in the Buffalo River near its confluence with Cazenovia Creek as a measure to help prevent ice jams upriver as unseasonably warm weather arrives, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Hope you enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine today, because the weather is about to get weird.

It's also going to encompass just about every type of weather.

A flood watch goes into effect at 7 p.m. as the melt off kicks into high gear.

While it wasn't a record-breaker, the Buffalo area was treated to a warm day Wednesday, hitting a high of 51 degrees.

"Unfortunately, it's going to be too much warmth," National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh said.

The rapidly melting snow, combined with rain forecast to start Wednesday night and continue through most of Thursday, is expected to cause flooding in rivers, creeks, ponds and any other flood-prone areas. There's also concern about ice jams forming in areas prone to ice jams, "such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek," a flood watch issued Wednesday morning said.

Then late Thursday night, as temperatures plunge back down below freezing, the rain is expected to switch to sleet and then all snow by Friday morning. The change in temperature could cause a flash freeze and may leave wet roads slick Friday.

Here's what to expect:

Tonight

The warm temperatures will last through the night, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It will also be breezy with some gusts up to 34 mph.

Rain is forecast to begin in the late afternoon and evening hours, growing more steady as the night goes on.

The combination of the warm temperatures and the rain may cause flooding.

Forecasters are particularly concerned about areas that are prone to ice jams.

"You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings," the weather service said in its flood watch. "Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this period."

Thursday morning

Expect highs in the upper 40s and rain.

That means the concerns about flooding will continue throughout the day.

Thursday afternoon and evening

The heaviest rain is expected during this period. Also, temperatures will begin to drop

Overnight Thursday

Late Thursday night, the temperature will drop below the freezing mark and the rain will switch to sleet or a wintry mix. By morning, it will be all snow and the temperature will bottom out at about 18 degrees.

Friday

A combination of snow and sleet could make for messy commuting on Friday.

And don't let your guard down about the flooding just yet.

"Just because the temperatures drops, the runoff won't just instantly stop," Alumbaugh said. The flooding could continue and that's why the flood watch isn't set to expire until Friday evening.

