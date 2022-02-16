What to expect the next 36 hours: Wind, rain, flooding, ice jams, falling temps, then snow and ice

Tonight

The warm temperatures will last through the night, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It will also be breezy with some gusts up to 34 mph.

Rain is forecast to begin in the late afternoon and evening hours, growing more steady as the night goes on.

The combination of the warm temperatures and the rain may cause flooding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Forecasters are particularly concerned about areas that are prone to ice jams.

"You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings," the weather service said in its flood watch. "Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this period."

Thursday morning

Expect highs in the upper 40s and rain.

That means the concerns about flooding will continue throughout the day.