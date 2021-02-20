What to expect the next 36 hours: The worst is over

Lake-effect snowstorms walloped the Southtowns throughout Saturday as lake-effect bands dropped snowfall throughout Western New York, then finally diminished after a final sweep from north to south in the evening.
When National Weather Service lake-effect snow advisories for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties expired at 10 p.m. Saturday, the remnants of squalls were centered over Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties.
The warnings went into effect Friday night as lake-effect snow hit the Southtowns hard, with steady lake-effect snowfall continuing through Saturday morning and afternoon.
The snowfall totals issued by the weather service Saturday included more than 2 feet in West Falls, Boston and Colden; 1.5 feet in Angola and South Wales; and around a foot in Hamburg, Eden, Orchard Park and East Aurora.
Other areas escaped the heaviest snowfall. Most of them saw only an inch or two. Officially, just 1.4 inches fell at the National Weather Service office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.
According to goldensnowglobe.com, Friday night's snows made Buffalo the "snowiest U.S. city" at 66.3 inches of snow this season, ahead of Worcester, Mass., at 65.9.
Saturday night
Snow has diminished and is concentrated mainly over Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties. The weather service calls for a 50% chance of snow showers overnight, with about an inch of accumulation. Lows in the low to mid-teens are expected.
Sunday
A much different picture is expected Sunday for the Buffalo metro area, as the forecast calls for it to be mostly sunny with a high of 31 during the day and a low around 25 at night. Winds are expected to be under 10 mph.
Snow showers are not expected until possibly after midnight, with accumulations very early Monday morning amounting to less than a half-inch.
Monday
Forecasts for the Buffalo metro area have the chance of precipitation at 80%, with new precipitation in the form of rain and snow showers between a tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch possible.
A high near 37 is expected during the day and a low around 31 at night, when there is a 40% chance of new precipitation that could amount to less than a tenth of an inch.