What to expect the next 36 hours: The snow has only just begun

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

Sunday night: The snow arrived right on time between 8 and 9 p.m., when the Winter Storm Warning went into effect for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties and it's going keep coming.

The National Weather Service predicted 6 to 10 inches overnight in the northern counties and 7 to 11 inches on the Southern Tier. It is expected to fall at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Thunder may be heard in northern areas, while areas near the Pennsylvania state line may see sleet and freezing rain for a couple hours after midnight.

Although plows hit the highways as the snow arrived, travel will become increasingly treacherous as the night progresses.

Southeast winds are expected to strengthen and shift to the northeast. The National Weather Service predicts windblown snow after 2 a.m. Overnight temperatures are forecast to stay in the low to mid 20s.