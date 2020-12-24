What to expect the next 36 hours: Snow, wind and a White Christmas

Not much more snow accumulation is expected during the day in metro Buffalo, but that could still change.

"You could see as little as a trace of snow or 5 to 6 inches," Zaff said.

It is more likely snowfall will occur over the Southtowns and farther south – southern Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Friday night

The heaviest lake-effect snow is expected overnight and Saturday morning in northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties, with accumulations of 9 to 18 inches forecast in the most persistent areas.

"A band should be coming down upwards of 2 inches an hour," Zaff said. "That is enough to produce thunder snow."

Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow that will result in poor visibility and potentially dangerous and rapidly changing driving conditions.

Saturday morning

The snow band will weaken throughout the day, with additional accumulations expected mainly over the Southtowns. Just like during the day Friday, snowfall could be a little or significantly more.

"A dusting or up to six inches is possible," Zaff said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

