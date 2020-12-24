What to expect the next 36 hours: Snow, wind and a White Christmas

You're going to wake up to a white Christmas.
And have a snow shovel ready for a much thicker blanket of white powder forecast to fall the following morning.
"Everyone should get a nice covering of snow and wake up to a white Christmas," said David Zaff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday evening to noon Friday. Then, a lake-effect snow warning will go in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Although temperatures reached 54 degrees Thursday afternoon, that won't last. So bundle up. The thermometer will be likely stuck in the 20s Thursday night through Saturday.
Here's what else to expect:
Overnight
Rain will change to freezing rain between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with 3 to 5 inches of snow falling across the metro Buffalo area.
"The Northtowns and the Southtowns – everyone – should expect to get the same amount," Zaff said.
Southern Erie County into Chautauqua County could see significantly more snow overnight, possibly 8 to 10 inches and even more, he said.
Friday day
Not much more snow accumulation is expected during the day in metro Buffalo, but that could still change.
"You could see as little as a trace of snow or 5 to 6 inches," Zaff said.
It is more likely snowfall will occur over the Southtowns and farther south – southern Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
Friday night
The heaviest lake-effect snow is expected overnight and Saturday morning in northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties, with accumulations of 9 to 18 inches forecast in the most persistent areas.
"A band should be coming down upwards of 2 inches an hour," Zaff said. "That is enough to produce thunder snow."
Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow that will result in poor visibility and potentially dangerous and rapidly changing driving conditions.
Saturday morning
The snow band will weaken throughout the day, with additional accumulations expected mainly over the Southtowns. Just like during the day Friday, snowfall could be a little or significantly more.
"A dusting or up to six inches is possible," Zaff said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.