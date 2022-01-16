 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to expect the next 36 hours: Snow moving in on the Southern Tier
0 comments
developing top story

What to expect the next 36 hours: Snow moving in on the Southern Tier

Support this work for $1 a month
winter snow

It's no snow day for street workers as they pick up the garbage on Tacoma Avenue in North Buffalo, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. From left is Bob Eberhardt and Don Kane. Henry Bogan is driving.

 Sharon Cantillon

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

Sunday night: Snow was falling at the Jamestown and Wellsville weather stations as a Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 7 p.m. for southern Erie County and the Southern Tier.

The snow will spread north as the evening progresses and may arrive in the Buffalo metro area a little earlier than originally expected. The storm warning kicks in at 9 p.m. in northern Erie and Niagara counties. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Temperatures at 7 p.m. in the Southern Tier were considerably chillier, about 20 degrees, then they were in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, where the readings were around 30. A warmup there is expected, with a forecast of sleet and freezing rain changing back to snow later in the evening. Travel will become increasingly treacherous.

Southeast winds are expected to strengthen throughout the evening and shift to the northeast. The National Weather Service predicts windblown snow after 2 a.m. Some 6 to 10 inches are possible in the Buffalo metro area before daybreak, while the Southern Tier could see 8 to 12 inches.

Monday: The accumulation continues on Martin Luther King Day, the weather service says, and the morning commute will be severely impacted. Another 6 to 10 inches are possible, with wind gusts up to 39 mph, before the snow showers taper off Monday evening. It will be warmer, with temperatures in the high 20s.

Beyond 36 hours

Tuesday-Wednesday: A chance of snow showers continues Tuesday and Tuesday evening, with high temperatures in the low 20s. The weather service predicts a significant warmup Wednesday, with rain and snow in the morning and then rain alone and temperatures in the high 30s.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

#BNDrone: Grass Island restoration in Niagara River

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News