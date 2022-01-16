What to expect the next 36 hours: Snow moving in on the Southern Tier

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

Sunday night: Snow was falling at the Jamestown and Wellsville weather stations as a Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 7 p.m. for southern Erie County and the Southern Tier.

The snow will spread north as the evening progresses and may arrive in the Buffalo metro area a little earlier than originally expected. The storm warning kicks in at 9 p.m. in northern Erie and Niagara counties.

Temperatures at 7 p.m. in the Southern Tier were considerably chillier, about 20 degrees, then they were in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, where the readings were around 30. A warmup there is expected, with a forecast of sleet and freezing rain changing back to snow later in the evening. Travel will become increasingly treacherous.

Southeast winds are expected to strengthen throughout the evening and shift to the northeast. The National Weather Service predicts windblown snow after 2 a.m. Some 6 to 10 inches are possible in the Buffalo metro area before daybreak, while the Southern Tier could see 8 to 12 inches.